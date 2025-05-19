The 4 Absolute Best Things You Can Do With Trader Joe's Frozen Chicken Mole

Out of the many Trader Joe's frozen foods you can easily transform into a variety of dishes for a quick meal, one superb Mexican-inspired option is the chain's chicken mole. To be clear, we think this is the best frozen Mexican option in the Trader Joe's aisles, a spot earned thanks to its authentic flavor and low price point. While chicken mole is often served over a bed of rice with corn tortillas and sometimes beans, that doesn't mean you can't use this frozen option to try its flavors in multiple different ways.

Trader Joe's frozen chicken mole is made with shredded dark-meat chicken and a smoky tomato-based mole sauce that doesn't contain chocolate like some versions of the Mexican sauce. It's also precooked and ready to eat (or use in other meals) after you simply heat it up in the microwave or on the stovetop for a few minutes. That means you'll have more time to turn it into dishes from burrito bowls to sandwiches — so let's dive into how you can transform that frozen product into a complete meal.