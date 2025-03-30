The Frozen Mexican Food You'll Want To Buy Over And Over At Trader Joe's

For a little more about the product, Trader Joe's frozen chicken mole is sold in 16-ounce packages for that $6.99 price point. According to the grocery chain, its recipe is inspired by the red mole often found in recipes from Central Mexico. Its main ingredients include pasilla chile peppers, onion, tomatoes, and sugar. For the chicken, the meat comes from skinless chicken legs. It serves about three according to the nutrition label, with 190 calories per serving.

If you don't believe our review, other published taste tests claim the frozen product is worth a try when you can't make it to a Mexican restaurant. There are also Reddit comments that claim the product is tasty, although it's not quite as good as what you might find made from scratch in an authentic restaurant.

When you want to try the frozen chicken mole, cook it on the stove or in the microwave. Either way, you'll want some ways to serve it. Replace the beef with the chicken in our loaded beef enchilada recipe to save some time. Or toss it on top of something like our Mexican kale salad recipe. The chicken is also an ideal pairing with rice and beans, on tacos, or in any other recipe that requires flavorful chicken. For those who don't live near a Trader Joe's location (we're sorry), here's our shortcut mole sauce recipe that only takes 28 minutes.