Pound Cake Vs Coffee Cake: The Difference Between These Baked Goods

Pound cake doesn't actually weigh a pound and coffee cake doesn't actually contain any coffee. Despite this irony, both confectionery staples appear in our roundup of 15 beginner bakes that every novice should master. These cakey pillars have established and retained their place in the timeless baking oeuvre, and they're as unique as they are quintessential. So, what makes 'em different?

For starters, pound cake is more about dense crumb and high moisture, while coffee cake features a bread-like cake with crumble topping. Also, whereas coffee cake is rippled with sticky cinnamon filling, poundcake comprises a uniform batter, sans-filling and sans-topping. Both cakes are made from four basic baking staples (flour, butter, sugar, and eggs) but coffee cake also includes yeast and baking powder to create an airy rise. Leavening agents are omitted from dense, compact pound cake, which also uses a higher ratio of butter and eggs to flour and sugar than coffee cake.

As its namesake implies, coffee cake is customarily served as an accouterment to a hot cup of coffee; pound cake doesn't share this linkage with any particular food or drink pairing, served as a post-dinner dessert instead of a breakfast or brunch offering. Although, whatever time of day you enjoy them, both can be customized with different flavor variations. In coffee cake, fruity flavors like blueberry, cherry, apple, or peach are common. Pound cake, on the other hand, tends to be flavored with different glazes and subtler mix-ins.