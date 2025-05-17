The Discontinued Vegan Sandwich Dunkin' Likely Won't Bring Back

Long-time Dunkin' fans can remember the days when it had a plant-based sandwich on the menu – but, judging by the fact it's now discontinued, they likely never ordered it themselves. The Beyond breakfast sandwich, made in collaboration with Beyond Meat, was last seen on the Dunkin' menu back in 2021. Essentially an alternative to the traditional Dunkin' Sausage, Egg and Cheese, only made with a Beyond Meat patty, egg, and American cheese all sandwiched between one of its signature English muffins, the sandwich stood out among other, plant-based breakfast sandwich alternatives – specifically the one from Starbucks – in that it was fully customizable. So, when ordered without the egg or cheese, it could be made vegan. Clearly, however, that wasn't enough for it to keep its spot on the menu.

Dunkin's move to pull the sandwiches from its menus was first reported by Fox Business in June 2021, leaving vegan Dunkin' fans everywhere without any hope of its return. JPMorgan's Ken Goldman, who also reported on the news in a piece for Market Insider on CNBC said, "There is always a chance that the item will return; however, the locations said that to the best of their knowledge, there were no plans for this to take place in the immediate future." Following the report, Dunkin' issued a statement saying, "We maintain a strong relationship with Beyond Meat and will continue to work together to explore innovative plant-based options to meet consumer demand for plant-based menu items."