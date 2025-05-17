The Discontinued Vegan Sandwich Dunkin' Likely Won't Bring Back
Long-time Dunkin' fans can remember the days when it had a plant-based sandwich on the menu – but, judging by the fact it's now discontinued, they likely never ordered it themselves. The Beyond breakfast sandwich, made in collaboration with Beyond Meat, was last seen on the Dunkin' menu back in 2021. Essentially an alternative to the traditional Dunkin' Sausage, Egg and Cheese, only made with a Beyond Meat patty, egg, and American cheese all sandwiched between one of its signature English muffins, the sandwich stood out among other, plant-based breakfast sandwich alternatives – specifically the one from Starbucks – in that it was fully customizable. So, when ordered without the egg or cheese, it could be made vegan. Clearly, however, that wasn't enough for it to keep its spot on the menu.
Dunkin's move to pull the sandwiches from its menus was first reported by Fox Business in June 2021, leaving vegan Dunkin' fans everywhere without any hope of its return. JPMorgan's Ken Goldman, who also reported on the news in a piece for Market Insider on CNBC said, "There is always a chance that the item will return; however, the locations said that to the best of their knowledge, there were no plans for this to take place in the immediate future." Following the report, Dunkin' issued a statement saying, "We maintain a strong relationship with Beyond Meat and will continue to work together to explore innovative plant-based options to meet consumer demand for plant-based menu items."
Other vegan options at Dunkin'
While Dunkin' has yet to bring any new Beyond Meat-specific products to its menu, it has followed through on its word to continue incorporating new plant-based options. So, while you might not ever get another Beyond Breakfast sandwich from Dunkin', the bright side is that you have other options. In fact, Tasting Table found that, when compared to Starbucks, Dunkin' had much better vegan food options to choose from — even if there technically aren't as many. As mentioned before, Starbucks has a plant-based sandwich option on its menu, but it's not vegan — and it can't be made to be, because you can only customize it to an extent. That, then, leaves you with the choice between oatmeal or a bagel, which can be topped with its off-tasting avocado spread.
All in all, even without the Beyond Breakfast Sandwich, vegans at Dunkin' are still in good hands. Not only does the chain offer many more bagel flavors to choose from, including plain, everything, sesame, multigrain, and blueberry, all of which are vegan, but it also brought a vegan avocado toast to its menu in 2024. Unlike the avocado spread from Starbucks, Dunkin's is topped with everything bagel seasoning and served on a slice of toasted sourdough. Plus, it can be paired with a side of its warm hash browns, which are also vegan-friendly. The only thing you really miss out on is Starbucks' sriracha. But, don't worry, there's a dupe.