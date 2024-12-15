The Vegan-Friendly Food You Should Never Order At Starbucks

Starbucks has a handful of vegan food items on its menu, but they aren't all worth ordering. In our taste tester's ranking of 13 vegan-friendly foods from Starbucks, they found that the avocado spread was by far the worst offering. It's a bummer because, aside from the butter and cream cheese it typically offers to spread on your bagels, your only vegan option is the avocado spread. Truthfully, however, you'll be better off eating it plain.

The main issue with the avocado spread is, really, the flavoring. To help preserve it, Starbucks' avocado spread is more than just plain avocado — including flavors like lime juice, sea salt, garlic, and a touch of spice. This makes it taste more like guacamole than anything. Of course, you could always snag a packet from the cooler to dip your Sieté chips into, but seeing as your vegan hot food options are essentially limited to bagels and oatmeal (the Impossible breakfast sandwich is actually not vegan, and you can only customize it an extent), it's kind of like spreading guacamole on bread rather than the fresh avocado you would typically use.

Besides the guacamole-like flavor, another reason you'll want to skip Starbucks' avocado spread is the texture. Closer to a purée consistency than actual mashed avocado, the spread is too smooth and thin in texture to match up to anything like the avocado toast you make at home.

