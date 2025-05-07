Review: Starbucks' New Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam Is Decadent And Delightful

Calling all cold foam fans: Starbucks just dropped a new flavor, and it's definitely not one to sleep on. May 7, 2025, marked the release of the popular coffee chain's Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam, a decadent offering that will put a sweet and buttery twist on your favorite iced drink. The release is in tandem with what the company is calling its "Cold Foam Days" — from May 7 through May 11, members of Starbucks' rewards program can get free cold foam on any iced drinks at their location. It's valid for one cold foam per drink and can be redeemed up to a whopping 50 times before the promotion ends.

It's fun to see the chain offering freebies of the popular topping, especially as we head into the warmer months and look forward to Starbucks' 2025 summer menu. But what's even more fun, in my opinion, is the new cold foam itself. As if we didn't already have enough cold foams to choose from, Starbucks has dropped another in our laps — fortunately, the promotion makes it super accessible to try for the rest of the week. I headed to my Starbucks location and got an iced vanilla latte topped with Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam to see if it's worth any hype. Spoiler alert: It definitely is.