5 Creative Matcha Drinks To Try With Your Next Starbucks Order

Starbucks shared the viral, fan-made Dubai chocolate-inspired latte on its official Instagram page, but it has yet to make it an official menu item. The drink is inspired by the famous Dubai chocolate bar, which is stuffed with crunchy pistachios and crispy khanafeh. This latte takes inspiration by adding Starbucks pistachio syrup to iced matcha and topping it all off with a chocolate-infused cold foam. The layered effect evokes a similar aesthetic to breaking apart the chocolate bar.

While it's completely acceptable to order this drink the way it went viral, there are many ways to make it even more your own. For instance, instead of substituting the sweetener in the matcha with vanilla syrup like the creator originally did, you might also consider substituting it with Starbucks' brown sugar syrup or possibly even the caramel sauce. This will further help evoke the chocolate bar-like flavors conducive to this secret menu drink's vitality — and who can resist caramel and chocolate together?

It is also totally possible to order the drink dairy-free; just ask for oat, soy, almond, or coconut milk at no extra charge, along with oat milk chocolate cold foam instead of the regular. The pistachio sauce contains dairy, but you'll get a similar taste if you add the non-dairy vanilla or brown sugar syrup.