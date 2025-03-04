6 Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks That Are Actually Fun To Order
For many, a Starbucks coffee is a daily ritual. The chain's menu is extensive and provides options for every kind of coffee and tea drinker. Espresso drinks, cold brews, tea lattes, Frappuccinos, iced teas, lemonades, matcha, and more all grace the Starbucks menu boards that hover above the registers and espresso machines. Everyone has a go-to beverage, but what if you're trying to minimize sugar consumption? Luckily, the chain is rather forthcoming with the nutritional value of its drinks, food items, and ingredients — and there are plenty of healthy Starbucks drinks that are also delicious.
Upon perusing the site, you might notice that the syrups, sauces, creams, and flavorings that make your go-to Starbucks drink so delicious can also be pretty high in unhealthy fats and sugars. If you can't stand a plain black cup of coffee but don't want to overindulge, either, rest assured that there is a middle ground. We've compiled a list of low-sugar Starbucks drinks and modifications that let you enjoy your daily treat without suffering the consequences.
Flat White
A flat white may seem unassuming at first, but it's a simple classic with no added sugars or syrup, making it an excellent low-sugar choice for your next Starbucks visit. At Starbucks, a Flat White is prepared with ristretto shots of espresso and topped with steamed whole milk. It's a perfect balance of creamy, foamy, and silky, and the kind of drink that makes you feel like a true coffee connoisseur when you sip it. You'll be excited to answer the question "what are you drinking?"
A Starbucks Flat White is pretty similar to a Latte, but with some slight differences. First, the extra shot adds a little more of a coffee-flavored punch to the drink compared to a regular Latte. Second, the ristretto shot at Starbucks is a shorter pull of espresso that results in richer flavor and less bitterness. Overall, the result is a smooth and delicious espresso drink with no additional sugars.
London Fog Latte
A London fog latte is a comforting drink made from Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and a little bit of vanilla. The London Fog Latte that is a resident on the Starbucks menu is made with 4 pumps of vanilla syrup for the grande size. Cut the sugar content by either halving the syrup, just doing 1 pump, or replacing it with the Starbucks sugar-free vanilla syrup. The warm flavors of earthy tea, citrusy bergamot, and sweet lavender meld beautifully in this creamy tea latte, so you'll look forward to every sip.
The story of the invention of the London fog latte is as charming and interesting as the drink itself. Supposedly, a pregnant Vancouver woman was struggling with morning sickness that got in the way of her daily ritual of enjoying a pastry along with her morning stroll to the coffee shop. It was the 1990s, and the woman, named Mary Loria, one day asked the barista at her favorite shop to steep some Earl Grey tea in warm skim milk. This concoction did the trick, her morning sickness was effectively soothed, and a classic drink was born.
Iced Shaken Espresso
Starbucks offers a few variations of its Italian-inspired Shaken Espressos. Any of them can be tweaked to be less sugary, but we think it's easiest to build your own low-sugar Shaken Espresso from the ground up. A plain grande Iced Shaken Espresso on the Starbucks menu has 2 pumps of classic syrup. But in all honesty, the drink doesn't need the sweetness that badly, especially if you're a fan of creamy espresso flavor.
If you do want to add a little flavor and sweetness to your Shaken Espresso, try subbing the sugar-free vanilla syrup instead of the classic syrup. Adding a little bit of cinnamon powder is delicious, too, and provides some nice variety in flavor. Or, try just a single pump of any of the syrups Starbucks offers for a compromise. After all, everything in moderation. There's nothing wrong with adding a little sweet syrup to a drink if that's what you like. Just be mindful of how easy it can be to consume huge amounts of sugar because it's hiding inside a tasty coffee treat.
Iced Passion Tango Tea with fruit inclusions
Unsweetened iced tea is always a safe bet when you want to sip on something without a ton of added sugars but don't want just plain water. The Iced Passion Tango Tea from Starbucks is refreshing, fruity, and bright. It's made from a blend of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple, all shaken together and served over ice. You'll enjoy the hot pink hue of this beverage and be pleased to know that it is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar, and zero-fat drink.
That means you're safe to grab it in the trenta size with no concerns of quadrupling your sugar intake for the day. If you want to zhuzh up the iced tea even more, ask the Starbucks barista to add a scoop of the dried fruit inclusions that the chain offers. Freeze-dried strawberries, dragonfruit bits, and blackberries can add a fun dash of color and a delicate fruit flavor to the already delicious iced tea.
Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
This one may surprise you, but the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks is shockingly on the lower end of sugar content compared to other drinks on the menu — even more so if you remove the vanilla syrup entirely or ask for one of Starbucks' sugar-free syrups, such as sugar-free vanilla, instead. This drink is for the caffeine warriors that need an extra kick. According to the nutritional information available on the Starbucks menu, a grande Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew has 185 milligrams of caffeine. That's almost half of the maximum amount of caffeine you can safely consume each day.
The rich cold brew topped with light, creamy, and slightly sweet cold foam is already a perfectly balanced drink, so it doesn't need a ton of extra sugar or flavorings. As the cold foam slowly melts into the coffee, you'll end up with a lightly sweet and not-too-creamy drink. You could also get a similar drinking experience from the Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. Again, ask for this one without the vanilla syrup. The Vanilla Sweet Cream adds just the right amount of sweet and creamy without being a sugar bomb to the gut.
Iced Americano with coconut water
If you not only want to get your daily dose of caffeine but some electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins at the same time, try this DIY iced coconut Americano hack. A traditional Iced Americano is made by topping espresso shots with cold water and is a favorite for those who love a strong coffee flavor. But it's made even more interesting by swapping the plain cold water for coconut water instead. After all, coconut water adds a delicious boost of hydration to iced coffee.
A grande or venti size cup would work best, but it's up to you and how strong of an espresso flavor you like. Ask the barista for between 2 and 4 shots of espresso over ice. Then, grab your favorite brand of coconut water and top the espresso and ice with it. You have just made your very own low-calorie, low-sugar, and highly delicious coconut Americano. Now, this hack does require the added step of bringing your own coconut water, but it's worth it for a tasty and nutritious espresso drink. Check out our ranking of the absolute best low-calorie Starbucks drinks for more ideas.