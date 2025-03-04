6 Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks That Are Actually Fun To Order

For many, a Starbucks coffee is a daily ritual. The chain's menu is extensive and provides options for every kind of coffee and tea drinker. Espresso drinks, cold brews, tea lattes, Frappuccinos, iced teas, lemonades, matcha, and more all grace the Starbucks menu boards that hover above the registers and espresso machines. Everyone has a go-to beverage, but what if you're trying to minimize sugar consumption? Luckily, the chain is rather forthcoming with the nutritional value of its drinks, food items, and ingredients — and there are plenty of healthy Starbucks drinks that are also delicious.

Upon perusing the site, you might notice that the syrups, sauces, creams, and flavorings that make your go-to Starbucks drink so delicious can also be pretty high in unhealthy fats and sugars. If you can't stand a plain black cup of coffee but don't want to overindulge, either, rest assured that there is a middle ground. We've compiled a list of low-sugar Starbucks drinks and modifications that let you enjoy your daily treat without suffering the consequences.