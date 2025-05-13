Target's Dupe For These Beloved Trader Joe's Chips Is Surprisingly Spot On

Among many things, Trader Joe's is well-known for its cheap, healthy snacks. But maybe T.J.'s doesn't happen to be on the way home when grocery day rolls around. Or maybe you need to pick up a few products that Trader Joe's simply doesn't carry. Either way, nothing brings down the fun of a Target run like having to sacrifice your favorite exclusive T.J.'s-brand snacks. Although, for foodies craving Trader Joe's Plantain Chips, no sacrifice is necessary. Target's Good & Gather Sea Salt Plantain Chips are a solid dupe.

Plantain chips themselves are something of a dupe — a healthier alternative to regular potato chips. At Trader Joe's, plantain chips run for $1.99 per six-ounce bag. The plantains are sourced from Peru and "picked when they're just ripe enough to be slightly sweet," according to the Trader Joe's website. To make them, those plantains get "sliced and cooked in sunflower oil, then dusted with salt. They eat like sort-of-sweet, thick-cut potato chips, but with less fat than typical potato chips." One Reddit thread raves about T.J.'s simple yet crushable plantain chips, "It takes so much self control to not eat the whole bag."

Although the dark russet chips are our favorite T.J.'s chips of all time, we're still digging these salty plantain snacks. The Target website provides comparatively less particulars about the production of its plantain chips. However, they only include three ingredients: plantains, sea salt, and palm oil – which is pretty impressive for a chip of any kind.