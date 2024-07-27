Our Favorite Trader Joe's Chips Are The Perfect Balance Of Flavor And Crunch

With so many different salty snacks available at Trader Joe's, it seems nearly impossible to pick a favorite. It was a daunting task, but after taste testing 19 different Trader Joe's chips, one reigned supreme: Trader Joe's Dark Russet Potato Chips. These chips have that irresistible crunch that only kettle-cooked chips can have. As for flavor, there are no fancy spice mixes or complicated ingredients involved. The distinctly earthy and robust taste comes from the fact that the chips are made using russet potatoes specifically. Combine these two aspects with a dash of salt, and the result is a unique yet satisfying snack.

Like some of the best Trader Joe's snacks, these dark russet chips have sadly become an anomaly in stores. Depending on what state you live in, the nearest Trader Joe's might be fully stocked on these chips, or there might not be a Trader Joe's store at all. The chips have become harder to find since its supplier, Covered Bridge Potato Chips, suffered a building fire, which has affected the production of multiple Trader Joe's chips.