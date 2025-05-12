12 Costco Canned Foods You Should Keep Out Of Your Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Heading out to Costco isn't like going to any other store. Sure, one of the mildly annoying things about shopping at the warehouse might be the fact that you never really know where anything is, but just think of it as going on an adventure where you're not certain what you're going to find. And while yes, there are a lot of phenomenal Kirkland Signature products you're going to want to stock up on — along with those infamous bulk buys, baked goods, and packages of toilet paper so big they might not fit in your front door — there are also some things that you should skip right on past.

Canned goods might seem like a great option to stock up on at Costco, particularly because of the long shelf life associated with them. While we are fans of keeping some canned goods on hand in case of an emergency, they're not all created equal. With that in mind, let's take a stroll down those shelves.

What we found might surprise you, and yes, there's a few of Costco's beloved Kirkland Signature products on here that we just can't recommend. Some of the problems we found with a handful of Costco's canned goods start with sodium content, but there's other things to consider, too. We found questionable sourcing practices, consistently poor reviews from customers, and ongoing lawsuits, which might be something you'd like to keep in mind for the next time you head to Costco.