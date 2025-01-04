Yes, You Can Freeze Leftover Canned Peaches. Here's How To Do It Properly

Imagine that you've bought a giant-sized can of peaches for baking pies or making fruit cobbler — but it held more than the recipe called for. You can't just throw out the rest, especially when there are so many creative ways to use them. So why not freeze your leftovers? For best results, you'll want to do this right after opening the can, but if necessary, you can refrigerate them in a tightly sealed container for two to three days first.

The freezing method you choose depends on whether or not you want the peaches to retain their shapes. If you want one solid block, simply spoon the leftover fruit into a freezer-safe container and cover them with their syrup. To better preserve their shape, you can drain the fruit and arrange pieces on a tray, flash-freezing for two to three hours before moving them to a freezer bag. Or use your food processor to make a smooth puree and freeze it in small containers or ice cube trays for convenient smoothie-sized chunks.