Yes, You Can Freeze Leftover Canned Peaches. Here's How To Do It Properly
Imagine that you've bought a giant-sized can of peaches for baking pies or making fruit cobbler — but it held more than the recipe called for. You can't just throw out the rest, especially when there are so many creative ways to use them. So why not freeze your leftovers? For best results, you'll want to do this right after opening the can, but if necessary, you can refrigerate them in a tightly sealed container for two to three days first.
The freezing method you choose depends on whether or not you want the peaches to retain their shapes. If you want one solid block, simply spoon the leftover fruit into a freezer-safe container and cover them with their syrup. To better preserve their shape, you can drain the fruit and arrange pieces on a tray, flash-freezing for two to three hours before moving them to a freezer bag. Or use your food processor to make a smooth puree and freeze it in small containers or ice cube trays for convenient smoothie-sized chunks.
Frozen and food-safe
Freezing is a reliable way to keep food safe for a very long time. After all, bacteria, yeasts, and molds can't grow in typical freezer temperatures, so your peaches shouldn't spoil, discolor, or grow unpleasant things. If food is not sealed properly, it can be freezer-burned, making it leathery and tasteless. While it's still safe to eat, it's quite unappealing in this state — but a tight-fitting container should prevent that problem. However, the high water content of canned fruit means its texture will change as it freezes, making it mushy as it thaws. For this reason, frozen canned peaches are probably best to eat within six months.
When you're ready to use them, grab the amount you want and put the rest back in the freezer right away. (The single slice and ice cube tray methods make it easy to use just a little at a time). Frozen peaches can be microwaved or cooked immediately, or thaw them in the refrigerator overnight to avoid the temperature danger zone (40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit) where bacteria can grow. In no time, you'll be ready to enjoy their sunny taste in smoothies or spooned over a bowl of ice cream.