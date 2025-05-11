14 Best Sesame Oil Brands For Cooking, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are an almost overwhelming number of options when it comes to cooking oils, including more than a dozen great substitutes for vegetable oil. Given this, when it comes to an oil that might not be as widely used or as well-known as vegetable or canola oil — like sesame oil — you might have questions.
Now, sesame oil is widely lauded for the distinctively nutty flavor it can add to dishes. But it brings some health benefits to the table, too, having been found to be high in antioxidants and heart-healthy fatty acids. The oil has been shown to potentially help manage blood sugar, and may function as an anti-inflammatory, as well. Of course, even without factoring any possible nutritional aspects into the equation, sesame oil is a tasty and versatile item.
If you're looking to buy sesame oil for the first time or searching for a new brand, we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of sesame oil brands with the highest praise from customers. We'll let you know a little bit about why consumers love each of these brands and what you might want to use them in, though any are a great place to start. Here are the 14 best sesame oil brands according to reviews.
La Tourangelle
Any time you see a company has been around for more than a hundred years, you know it's had plenty of time to figure out what works — and what doesn't. La Tourangelle traces its roots back to 1867, and has won over generations of fans selling all different types of oils. Among these, La Tourangelle Toasted Sesame Oil has been widely praised in countless Amazon reviews.
Customer have noted this brand's sesame oil is flavorful without being overwhelming. Some even said that once they started using it, they realized it was so versatile that they went through the container much faster than anticipated. Other reviews say it's an ideal finishing oil for cold dishes, and it also gets high marks for adding a nice flavor to dips, dressings, and stir fried dishes.
Now, if you're unsure about the difference between toasted sesame oil and regular, the toasted version is generally darker and has a stronger flavor. On that note, plenty of reviews note that La Tourangelle's toasted oil is lighter and more mild than what they were expecting, and felt it was a wonderfully balanced way to add extra flavor without overpowering an entire dish.
Whole Foods
It's no secret that many people who love Whole Foods really, really love the grocery chain. Unsurprisingly, plenty of fans have headed to Amazon to leave positive reviews for Whole Foods' 365 Toasted Sesame Seed Oil. This unrefined toasted oil has a huge number of 5 star reviews, many of which note it brings a deliciously nutty flavor to anything it's used in.
Additionally, because this toasted sesame oil from Whole Foods is fairly strong, it doesn't take much to impart the desired flavor. So while this 8.4-ounce bottle might not be something you'd use for frying, when drizzled over roasted veggies or a salad, reviews indicate it's pretty fantastic.
One footnote to consider: This brand comes in a clear container, which isn't the ideal way to store any sesame oil. Consequently, if you're planning on keeping this bottle around for a while, you might consider switching to a different container; after all, storing sesame oil in a cool, dry place in a container that keeps out light is key. Then again, many reviews suggest the contents might not last long enough for storage and freshness to be a concern.
Dynasty
Dynasty Premium Sesame Oil comes from Japan, and if you happen to find yourself loving this one? You might just find you have a new brand for countless items, including seasoning oils, sauces, noodles, rice, and even tea. According to reviews, plenty of people have found themselves using this as their go-to sesame oil, with one of the most oft-repeated bits of praise being the idea that it adds just the right amount of flavor.
Customers are thrilled this sesame oil exists in an ideal place between the strongly burnt taste found in some lower-quality oils, and the flavorless options that leave you wondering why you bothered adding it in the first place. This one also gets high points for the container it's in, despite it coming in a clear bottle.
Even though the Dynasty bottle is clear, plenty of people note the lid makes it easy to pour and regulate just how much you're drizzling onto your food. As far as we're concerned, that's a win — and it's led to many people enjoying this one on dishes from rice and chow mein to eggs and Brussels sprouts.
Gefen
One of the things customers seem to like about Gefen Sesame Oil is that the company offers several different sizes. This ranges from 5-ounce bottles all the way to 2-liter jugs, which are ideal if you're planning on using sesame oil in numerous ways, like taking a dish of sauteed spinach to the next level. Gefen's sesame oil gets praise from customers for a fresh and flavorful taste, as well as high points for affordability, which is a big deal. The only thing that's better than a delicious dinner is one that's also affordable.
Many customers note that once they discovered Gefen's sesame oil, it was the only one that they bought going forward. We would note, though, that customers describe this as being very dark and having a strong flavor. While that's a good thing for some applications, we'd suggest starting with a smaller bottle to see just how much you're going to use. You can always add more, after all.
Kadoya
If you really enjoy using sesame oil when cooking, Kadoya might be the brand for you. Kadoya offers sesame oil packaged in a heavy-duty, 56-fluid ounce container – an opaque tin, in fact, which we love. The larger size means plenty of customers consider it a great and affordable brand. Your ice cream sundae may only need a drizzle of sesame oil to turn it into something outstanding, but if you also love to add this oil to stir fried dishes, for instance, those smaller bottles might not cut it.
Kadoya does sell a smaller 5.5-ounce container of sesame oil, of course, and several sizes in between extremes. No matter the container, the brand is consistently praised for being a versatile cooking oil that's well-suited for all kinds of culinary uses (with some even calling it their secret ingredient).
Additionally, you could try Kadoya Hot Sesame Oil, which gets an extra kick of flavor from chili extract. Spice-loving customers have made this a kitchen staple, with many saying it's ideal for using on vegetables, pizza, and ramen. Some even say it's just as good as anything you might expect to find at your favorite sushi restaurant.
Spectrum
According to the official descriptions for Spectrum's Organic Unrefined Sesame Oil and Toasted Sesame Oil, the oils are made with an eye toward preventing bitterness. Instead, Spectrum describes the sesame oils as having a sweetly smoky flavor, which has won it thousands of fans — including a number who've left positive reviews of its sesame oil as high-quality, non-GMO product.
Spectrum is a Colorado-based company that sources raw materials from around the world. According to many customers, the care taken in selecting those raw ingredients comes through in the final product. Many note it's so good, it's become their go-to finishing oil for a wide variety of dishes.
This brand's sesame oil is also lauded as flavorful, aromatic, and great for adding to marinades and dressings. Customers note it's more on the affordable side of things, as well, and some even say that one of the most surprising things about this is that it didn't cost several times as much. It's not often we see customers say they're willing to pay a heck of a lot more for a product, after all, and it's one of the biggest compliments we can imagine.
Kevala
When you check out the reviews for Kevala's sesame oil, it's clear that it's a major favorite in thousands of households. One of the things customers seem to love about it is that Kevala offers small, cabinet-friendly, 8-ounce bottles of both Extra Virgin Organic Sesame Oil and Organic Toasted Sesame Oil. It sells a much larger 1-gallon jug, as well, though there are several sizes in between. This makes it convenient for customers who only want to use a little sesame oil to dress up cold noodles, and those who need a more substantial amount to use regularly in things like marinades.
The brand's extra virgin sesame oil is the lighter of the two, with a more mild, fresh aroma and taste. The toasted sesame oil is often described as more earthy and rich in reviews, but just as clear as the lighter, non-toasted version. It's a favorite for many, who say it's particularly good drizzled over vegetables, or to bring a nutty kick to meat-filled dishes of all cuisines. Some even say it's great in oatmeal, and any time we can add something else to our list of fun ways to dress up breakfast? Well, we're fans.
Onetang
One of the nice things about Onetang is that this company offers both White Sesame Oil and Black Sesame Oil, which customers definitely appreciate. While you might not feel like you need two different sesame oils, it's a great option to have on hand — and yes: There are different uses that each variety excels at.
White sesame oil is generally more mild, meaning you can reach for it when you're looking for something to drizzle over a dish in a similar manner to how you might use extra virgin olive oil. Black sesame oil has a stronger and warmer flavor, though, which is ideal in something like a Korean beef stew or a spicy sesame beef.
Customers who've done side-by-side comparisons with other types of sesame oil say the switch to Onetang is a permanent one. It's described as flavorful, gets high praise for being organic, and comes in an opaque container to help keep the contents fresher for longer. Many say it's a great addition to an easy fried rice, with some claiming it takes it from a side dish to a main attraction. When customers report a product can elevate dishes above and beyond restaurant quality, it's worth considering.
Ottogi
Ottogi Sesame Oil says right on the label that it's "Premium Roasted," and customers largely agree. Some have even gone as far as to say this affordable option took sesame oil from an ingredient to be avoided in their eyes, to a kitchen staple. Not only do some say they've warmed to the flavor that sesame oil can have, but others described it as even more than that. Reviews often rank this band's sesame oil as a premium ingredient, one that's worthy of a place in your own kitchen or the fanciest of restaurants.
Ottogi also packages its sesame oil in several different sizes, which we always appreciate from a consumer standpoint. A number of reviews have noted this particular oil is very strong, though, so switching from another brand might mean you're working with a bit of a learning curve. However, it's still credited as an affordable and versatile option for imparting serious flavor, with some customers who stated they've lived in Korea saying it transports them back to the country.
Lee Kum Kee
Some brands are global leaders for a reason, and if you have any Asian sauces, condiments, or oils in your kitchen right now? There's a good chance at least one of them was made by Lee Kum Kee. The company traces its roots all the way back to 1888 and today, it has a line of more than 300 products, including a Pure Sesame Oil. Given how long this company has been an ultra-reliable provider of countless other Asian ingredients, it's no wonder it's widely lauded as an excellent option for sesame oil.
Many customers say this is the only brand of sesame oil they'll buy after trying it, as it's consistently good across the board. Consistency is key, after all, and reviews suggest you know exactly what to expect with each new Lee Kum Kee bottle you open. Interestingly, the bottle also gets a lot of positive mentions, earning kudos for having an easy-to-use flip-top lid that minimizes mess and cleanup.
Shirakiku
Shirakiku is another almost shockingly massive brand. It's been around since the 1940s and advertises thousands of products. Now, that sort of information can be a double-edged sword of sorts; with that many products, it might seem like the company isn't putting as much time into any one item as you might like. Yet according to reviews, it's putting out an excellent and reliable Pure Japanese Sesame Seed Oil, which is available in both a 12.5-fluid ounce bottle and a larger 56-fluid ounce metal container.
Whether or not you're going to use that larger container is something only you can decide, but those who love tempura batter might want to stock up. Sesame oil is the secret ingredient to a stellar tempura batter, and Shirakiku advertises its product as being ideal for that. Customers agree, with many saying it brings a deep, nutty flavor that's unlike what they had found in other sesame oils.
There were some complaints about the larger container regarding spoilage, with some noting the cap doesn't always fit well. Consequently, you may want to stick with the smaller containers, or consider switching your oil into your own container upon purchase. Either way, you might just find yourself using this sesame oil all the time. Some customers say it's brilliant for grilling steaks, and claim the larger option isn't just delicious, but makes buying sesame oil that much more affordable.
Kikkoman
Kikkoman is another widely-known and popular brand that you might have in your kitchen right now. It's been around for a long time, too, tracing its history back to the consolidation of eight separate companies back in 1917. It's perhaps best known for its soy sauce, but according to what customers have to say about Kikkoman Sesame Oil, you may want to add this to your kitchen, too.
As you might expect from a company that's this big (and been around for so long), praise for this brand's sesame oil begins with the fact that it's putting out a very affordable and consistent product. Those who pick up a 1.25-quart container also noted they weren't sure they were going to be able to use it all before it went bad. However, when stored properly, Kikkoman's sesame oil remains fresh according to reviews, and is so versatile that it was absolutely used before it spoiled.
Additionally, there are plenty of reviews that state you're going to want this large jug. Customers say they use the sesame oil for everything from adding a delicious depth of flavor to a garlic chicken lo mein or stir fry, as well as drizzling over countless other dishes.
Eden
Eden is another brand that offers a Toasted Sesame Oil, as well as a Hot Pepper Toasted Sesame Chili Oil (which contains red chili pepper as one of the two ingredients). If you're the type who loves whipping up a spicy aloo curry or a spicy Chinese pepper steak, you're definitely going to want to try the latter.
Customers report this particular brand's hot pepper sesame oil adds all the flavor you might expect from a sesame oil, plus a delightfully spicy kick. While spice level is one of those things that generally comes down to personal preference, when it comes to dialing up soups, this one gets glowing reviews.
Unsurprisingly, reviews are also pretty appreciative of Eden's toasted sesame oil option. Numerous people have noted it's a little pricier than other brands, but worth spending a little more. It has a rich flavor, wonderful aroma, and delivers on the toasted nuttiness without being overpowering. It may be more expensive in general, but it's also strong enough that a little bit goes a long way, which comes together to make this a win for many.
Soeos
Although Soeos Sesame Oil doesn't have quite as many reviews as some other brands, it's rated highly enough that we thought it deserved a mention. It's lauded for being flavorful without being overpowering, and lacking the funky aftertaste that you might get from some other products. It also has another thing going for it, which is it's packaging.
Now, this might seem like an odd thing to mention to unfamiliar readers. But as one of the common things we noticed about many, many brands of sesame oil is that customers put a lot of weight behind how easy a container of sesame oil is to use and pour. Soeos's bottle was specifically designed to have a neck and cap that makes it easy to pour with minimal mess, which is something that a lot of people appreciate. That's extra important here, too, as many people note that you'll only need a dash of this flavorful oil in most applications, and the delicious, nuttiness means that you're probably going to be using this bottle a lot.
Methodology
In order to put together this list of the best sesame oil brands, we looked at a few things. In addition to reviews from U.S. customers on Amazon, we looked at Amazon reviews from other countries, as well as reviews from other customer review sites.
We looked for sesame oil brands that customers appeared to genuinely like, that they felt were versatile, and were a good value. We also took particular notice of reviews that suggested customers had tried multiple brands before settling on their favorites.