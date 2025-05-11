14 Best Sesame Oil Brands For Cooking, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are an almost overwhelming number of options when it comes to cooking oils, including more than a dozen great substitutes for vegetable oil. Given this, when it comes to an oil that might not be as widely used or as well-known as vegetable or canola oil — like sesame oil — you might have questions.

Now, sesame oil is widely lauded for the distinctively nutty flavor it can add to dishes. But it brings some health benefits to the table, too, having been found to be high in antioxidants and heart-healthy fatty acids. The oil has been shown to potentially help manage blood sugar, and may function as an anti-inflammatory, as well. Of course, even without factoring any possible nutritional aspects into the equation, sesame oil is a tasty and versatile item.

If you're looking to buy sesame oil for the first time or searching for a new brand, we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of sesame oil brands with the highest praise from customers. We'll let you know a little bit about why consumers love each of these brands and what you might want to use them in, though any are a great place to start. Here are the 14 best sesame oil brands according to reviews.