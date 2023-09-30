The Ideal Place To Store Sesame Oil Might Not Be The Pantry

Sesame oil is a must-have for Asian cooking and a favorite ingredient to add a little umami in salad dressings and marinades. And luckily, while it's often not cheap, a bottle can last a long time if you store it properly. While you may be prone to keep it on a countertop next to the stove or in the pantry with your other oils, that might not be the best course of action depending on several factors because it faces a greater chance of going rancid.

Sesame oil is similar to other oils in that you want to limit its exposure to light, air, and heat or its taste and smell can take a quick turn for the worse. When sesame oil becomes rancid, it is not only stinky, but also unusable, and no one wants that. For this reason, depending on what climate you live in and the type of sesame oil you like to use, it could be beneficial to store it in the refrigerator where its shelf life will be much longer.