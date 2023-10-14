Sesame Is The Simple Pantry Ingredient That Can Dress Up Basic Cold Noodles

Let's face it, there are days you do not want to put a lot of effort into cooking, but you still need to eat. Cold pasta with a little toasted sesame oil will add a distinctive rich, sweet, and nutty flavor to cold, bland noodles. In fact, when it is called for in Asian cuisine, it is used to season food as opposed to cooking food because its flavor can be overwhelming.

The fact is that toasted sesame oil does much better as a supporting cast member in a marinade, sauce, or pretty much anything it is added to. Plain, cold noodles serve as the perfect canvas for this strongly flavored oil to impart all of its unique umami on them. That said, you don't need a lot and if you want to layer other ingredients to complement the toasted sesame oil, there are plenty of options.