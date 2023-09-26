Try Toasted Sesame Oil To Give Your Ice Cream Sundaes A Savory Flavor Kick
Craving an ice cream sundae, you recall that time when your friend drizzled a fine stream of EVOO over vanilla ice cream. At first, you were unsure, but one taste and you became a believer. Oils belong on ice cream! You realize you're out of olive oil, but a bottle of toasted sesame oil beckons from your pantry. Could you use the toasted sesame oil instead of drizzling olive oil over your ice cream sundae? The answer is a resounding yes.
Welcome to the realm of sweet and savory desserts. Toasted sesame oil, a non-neutral oil primarily used in Asian cuisines, offers an opportunity to balance sweet ice cream with a bit of savory. You'll get an added layer of velvetiness. With its fragrant, nutty aroma and robust flavor profile, toasted sesame oil is a game-changer. It belongs there with conventional ice cream toppings like hot fudge, sprinkles, syrups, and whipped cream. A simple drizzle over a scoop of your favorite ice cream — matcha, pandan, ube, vanilla, or even chocolate — adds a lovely layer of flavor and silkiness. To elevate your ice cream sundae further, consider topping it with a matching garnish, like toasted black or white sesame seeds, for added crunchy texture.
Toasted sesame oil is bolder than non-toasted sesame oil
If you're wondering if you can use non-toasted sesame oil instead of toasted sesame oil, your decision may significantly change your ice cream sundae's flavor profile. Toasted sesame oil, made from toasted sesame seeds, boasts a deep, amber color and a robust, nutty aroma. With its intense flavor profile, toasted sesame oil is a captivating choice for those seeking a deep and complex dessert. Thus, a drizzle of toasted sesame oil can be transformative, mingling rich, nutty, and savory tones with the creamy sweetness of the ice cream.
On the other hand, non-toasted sesame oil is made from raw sesame seeds and offers a lighter, subtler taste. Its pale golden color and milder aroma make it a versatile ingredient but less impactful when it comes to adding a flavor punch to desserts. Thus, we recommend using toasted sesame oil as a drizzle for your ice cream sundaes.
So, the next time you crave a scoop of ice cream or a sundae, consider stepping out of your comfort zone. With toasted sesame oil, you'll satiate your sweet tooth and take a gastronomic (and somewhat chaotic) leap that elevates your simple ice cream sundae into the fascinating world of sweet and savory desserts.