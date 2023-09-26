Try Toasted Sesame Oil To Give Your Ice Cream Sundaes A Savory Flavor Kick

Craving an ice cream sundae, you recall that time when your friend drizzled a fine stream of EVOO over vanilla ice cream. At first, you were unsure, but one taste and you became a believer. Oils belong on ice cream! You realize you're out of olive oil, but a bottle of toasted sesame oil beckons from your pantry. Could you use the toasted sesame oil instead of drizzling olive oil over your ice cream sundae? The answer is a resounding yes.

Welcome to the realm of sweet and savory desserts. Toasted sesame oil, a non-neutral oil primarily used in Asian cuisines, offers an opportunity to balance sweet ice cream with a bit of savory. You'll get an added layer of velvetiness. With its fragrant, nutty aroma and robust flavor profile, toasted sesame oil is a game-changer. It belongs there with conventional ice cream toppings like hot fudge, sprinkles, syrups, and whipped cream. A simple drizzle over a scoop of your favorite ice cream — matcha, pandan, ube, vanilla, or even chocolate — adds a lovely layer of flavor and silkiness. To elevate your ice cream sundae further, consider topping it with a matching garnish, like toasted black or white sesame seeds, for added crunchy texture.