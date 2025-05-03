12 Things You Need To Know Before You Let Crumbl Cater Your Party
If you've been thinking about getting some yummy Crumbl cookies for your next event, there are a few things you want to know about catering. The company's catering site only has a little information up front, and you have to dig deeper to find a lot of answers to questions you might have. So, we've done all that digging for you so that you can have a smoother, more informed catering experience.
Getting Crumbl cookies in their iconic pink boxes is a great option for events, resulting in plenty of happy mouths. However, you likely have a few questions about what to expect and the mistakes to avoid with your order. So, we've covered what's available for catering, what kind of time frame you're looking at, minimum orders, as well as what you need to know about pickup, delivery, rewards, prices, the ordering process, cancellations, and more. So, before you start your next Crumbl catering order, you're going to want to read about what to expect from the Crumbl catering ordering process.
You can get Crumbl cookies or other desserts catered
While Crumbl is known for its cookies, it turns out that you can get both cookies and other non-cookie desserts catered. However, there's a little information you might want to know about the sizes and availability before you decide which ones to add to your catering order.
Crumbl cookies come in two sizes: mini and large. Mini cookies used to be only available on Mondays, but since 2024, they've been available every day of the week. If you're wondering how small Crumbl mini cookies are when compared to the large ones to decide which one you want, you'll find that the minis are 2.5 inches across, while the regular cookies are not quite double in size at 4.25 inches across.
While Crumbl sometimes has family-sized cakes, it's the smaller, personal-sized cakes (shaped kind of like cookies) or other non-cookie desserts that you can get through the catering menu. You'll find these on the menu among the large catering desserts, and they may run more per piece than cookies do. So, choosing something besides cookies can really increase the total price.
The number of items you want determines how far ahead you need to order
You're welcome to make an order as you need from Crumbl catering. However, the number of items you need will determine whether you can make an order that's available on the same day or if you need to give the bakers some leeway so they have enough time to make all your cookies.
It's entirely possible to make a last-minute decision to get Crubl catering for an event just an hour and a half in the future. However, if you're only giving 90 minutes notice, you're limited to ordering either four dozen (48) or eight dozen (96) cookies at a time. Any more, and you'll need to order further in advance.
How far ahead of time you need to order depends on how many cookies you need. When we tried to place a Crumbl catering order on the website for anything above 96 cookies, we got a pop-up asking us if a different time was okay. When requesting between nine and 11 dozen (up to 132 cookies), it gave us a time four hours in the future. However, when we asked for 12 dozen, the ready time was six hours in the future. Then, when we increased the order to 17 dozen (204 cookies), the availability time jumped to 24 hours in the future. Of course, this timing might vary from store to store depending on how late it's open, how many employees are working, and how busy they are.
The menu rotates weekly, so plan accordingly
Something that's important to note when you plan to order is that the Crumbl menu varies from week to week. So, what you see available on the menu this week will be different than what's available next week.
When you make your catering order, you have to choose exactly which day you want the order, and depending on which day you place it, you're going to have different choices. Some items might stay the same. For example, we noticed that there are chocolate chip cookies (albeit different varieties) at our local Crumbl both today and next week as well as carrot cake. However, every other cookie and cake option is different.
The chain has a wide variety of cookies and other dessert options. However, you'll only see six available at a time. So, if you have a favorite from among the chain's many cookie varieties and want to cater that specific cookie, you may be out of luck unless you have time for it to come back around on the menu. New flavors come out starting first thing on Monday morning, but you can peek ahead to next week on the catering menu. The Crumbl Cookie Flavors website (not affiliated with the cookie chain) also has "spoilers" for each month's upcoming menu if you want to plan ahead a bit.
There's a minimum Crumbl catering order with some other number limitations
There have been some good changes as the company has evolved, allowing much smaller catering orders than it originally did. However, there are still some order number limitations you need to know about. As recently as 2023, you had to order a minimum of 100 of each flavor if you needed Crumbl to cater your event from its specific catering menu, but you could get 10 cookies per flavor if you ordered off the store menu. Luckily, this rule has changed to make ordering a lot more flexible. Now, the catering menu matches up with the weekly menu so that there's a little more flexibility since the store is already making these specific flavors throughout the week. Here's what you need to know.
You won't be able to even start a catering order until you've requested at least 48 cookies because that's the minimum. As we previously mentioned, if you're doing a rush order, you're limited to a catering order of 48 or 96 cookies. However, if you schedule your order further out, things get a little more flexible, and you can increase that order of 48 cookies in increments of 12. So, think in terms of how many dozens of cookies you'll need. The good thing is that you can now mix and match, with each dozen you order being different if you would like.
There are sometimes Game Day catering bundles available
If you're hosting a Game Day gathering, you may be able to find Game Day catering bundles available from your local Crumbl. These cookie catering bundles first came out during the March Madness basketball season in 2024.
The neat thing about these cookies, when they're available, is that they're created to match your team's colors. No matter who you're rooting for, there should be one that fits since there are 27 frosting colors available. There are also two cookie flavors available. So, you could get half with a sugar cookie base and half with a chocolate cookie base if you'd like. You can even get multiple colors of frosting at once. So, pick up colors just for your team or order ones for the other team as well if you're feeling particularly benevolent or you have people coming over to watch who are cheering for different sides.
Catering is available for both pickup and delivery
When you go to make your catering order, one of the first questions to answer is whether you want pickup or delivery. Just keep in mind that the delivery cost will add a significant amount to your order.
If you plan to pick up your order from the store, you'll find instructions on your receipt about how to pick them up and when they will be ready. You'll want to use the Crumbl app for curbside pickup orders since it gives you the ability to let the Crumbl team know you've arrived once you've parked in the parking space that your receipt says you should. Granted, in some locations, there may be no option for curbside pickup, but it's worth a look to not have to wrangle so many boxes of cookies to the car.
Keep in mind that, if you order delivery, there's an additional delivery fee. When we tried making a delivery order, the delivery fee was different, depending on the size of the order. Plus, you'll want to add a tip, which for our order, ended up being far more than the delivery fee. For our minimum mini cookie order, delivery and a 20% tip came out to over $26, while delivery and tip for our minimum large cookie order came out to over $53. So, you'll definitely be paying a lot extra for the convenience of delivery.
It's possible to get individual packaging
Large orders of Crumbl cookies usually come in an iconic two-tiered pink box. However, there are plenty of reasons why you might not want a communal cookie box for your order. Thus, it's entirely possible to order individual boxes.
When you make a catering order, it's possible to get every cookie in a separate box so that each person gets their own cookie box with a singular cookie to enjoy at their leisure. Individualized boxes certainly feel a little more special than a free-for-all that can happen with a communal cookie box. Plus, you can ensure that nobody's grabbing extras such that everyone won't get a chance to enjoy a cookie of their own.
There are just a couple of catches to ordering individual boxes, though. First of all, they're only available for large catering desserts, not for mini catering desserts. Also, you'll want to keep in mind that individual boxes add $0.25 to the cost of each dessert. So, you have to decide if the extra cost is worth it for your situation.
Catering orders are eligible for Crumbs rewards
If you love the Crumbl Crumbs rewards program, you'll be happy to learn that your catering order will earn rewards for you. With the large quantity of desserts you'll be ordering through catering, you're sure to accrue plenty of Crumbs to use toward future purchases.
For every $1 you spend on your Crumbl catering order, you'll earn 10 Crumbs. And the good news is that you get Crumbs for not just the subtotal but for every dollar you spend on tax, delivery fees, and tips, too. For example, our $177.12 order of four dozen large cookies totalled $249.55 after tax, delivery fees, and tips. However, instead of just getting 1,771 Crumbs for this order, we'd get 2,495.
Based on the Crumble rewards page, there are several rewards we could get for our order now. With 2,495 Crumbs, we can get four single cookies, three mini three-packs, one mini six-pack, or a four-pack as rewards. So, you certainly could treat yourself well with rewards earned from a catering order.
Catered cookies are cheaper, but catering is more expensive than it once was
Customers complained in 2024 when catering cost went up considerably. One person on social media who had planned to order 150 mini cookies for their wedding found that the total for the order had gone up from $222 to $358 overnight. Granted, with the cost of eggs going up constantly, we can understand why cookie and other dessert prices might change, but that's a jump of $136. It's not quite $1 more per cookie, but it's still significant.
Still, the cost per cookie is cheaper for catering than it is buying individual cookies as long as you're not paying extra for delivery and delivery tips. As long as you're picking up from the shop, you're going to get a better deal doing a catering order than walking in and grabbing 48 cookies.
The cost per cookie if you order by the dozen from the regular menu in our local shop is $3.75 per large cookie or $2.33 per mini cookie. However, if we order by the dozen through catering, those prices change to $3.69 per large cookie and $1.99 per mini cookie.
There's a trick to editing your order online before you checkout
In most online checkout processes, you can usually edit your order in your checkout cart. However, this option is not possible when making a Crumbl catering order. However, we've found a workaround for you to save you a bit of frustration. This advice is specifically for online orders using a web browser (more info about doing it in the app later).
Once you're in the checkout section of your Crumbl catering order, you're going to have to back out of it to make any changes. It turns out that the only place you can make order changes is when it's in your bag before you go to the checkout area. So, you'll need to use the back button on your browser to get back to the catering menu. From there, you can click on the "View bag" button. Now, it's possible to delete part of your order that you've decided you don't want. Easy peasy.
You can also use the app to order catering
Not only can you make catering orders online, but you can do it quite simply from the Crumbl app. When you click on the option to make an order on the app, you automatically get an option for catering. We suggest using the official Crumbl app rather than going through a third-party delivery app for reasons that will become clear a little later in our article.
Just like with the website, you can choose carryout or delivery and make all your selections directly in the app itself. However, like with ordering online, there's still a 48-cookie minimum. The nice thing about using the app is that you can enable location services to locate the closest shop. Plus, you get easy access to nutritional and allergen information in case you need to consider the dietary needs of some of the people who might be eating the cookies. Just keep in mind that there are no gluten-free cookies and no vegan cookie options.
Like with the web version, the app doesn't allow you to make changes within the checkout section. So, you'll need to back out and do it from your bag.
It's possible to cancel or edit your catering order after you make it
So, what happens if you make a Crumbl catering order and realize that you need to cancel it? Luckily, canceling is easy as long as you do it within the right time frame. If you wait until after that window of opportunity is over, you'll be out of luck and be stuck with a whole lot of cookies (there could be worse fates).
Canceling a catering order requires at least 48 hours notice if you ordered through your local store. All you have to do is find the contact information for the store where you made your order and ask them not to make your cookies.
We mentioned previously that we suggest using the official Crumbl app for making orders rather than using a third-party delivery app, and you're about to learn why. If you made the order from a third-party app like DoorDash, you're going to have to get in touch with their customer support to cancel the order. We don't know about you, but we'd much rather talk to a human being at our local shop than get caught up in a digital or phone tree customer support loop trying to get an order canceled.