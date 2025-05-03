12 Things You Need To Know Before You Let Crumbl Cater Your Party

You're welcome to make an order as you need from Crumbl catering. However, the number of items you need will determine whether you can make an order that's available on the same day or if you need to give the bakers some leeway so they have enough time to make all your cookies.

It's entirely possible to make a last-minute decision to get Crubl catering for an event just an hour and a half in the future. However, if you're only giving 90 minutes notice, you're limited to ordering either four dozen (48) or eight dozen (96) cookies at a time. Any more, and you'll need to order further in advance.

How far ahead of time you need to order depends on how many cookies you need. When we tried to place a Crumbl catering order on the website for anything above 96 cookies, we got a pop-up asking us if a different time was okay. When requesting between nine and 11 dozen (up to 132 cookies), it gave us a time four hours in the future. However, when we asked for 12 dozen, the ready time was six hours in the future. Then, when we increased the order to 17 dozen (204 cookies), the availability time jumped to 24 hours in the future. Of course, this timing might vary from store to store depending on how late it's open, how many employees are working, and how busy they are.