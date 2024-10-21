Does Crumbl Sell Gluten-Free Cookies?

If you're determined to start chowing down on a gooey gluten-free cookie pronto, there are Crumbl copycat recipes that can be found online. Such recipes include ingredients like gluten-free flour and xanthan gum and will require at least an hour of your time, but the end result can help silence those persistent cravings for Crumbl.

The benefit of setting out to make your own Crumbl knock offs in the comfort of your kitchen means that the flavors are put into your own hands. If you've been eying a particular cookie that isn't on the menu, you can get to whipping up the pillowy yet crunchy treats at home. Choose from gluten-free copycat recipes such as Dark Dream, Oreo Crumbl, the classic pink sugar cookie, or pumpkin cookies made with cream cheese frosting and pumpkin pie spice.

Should you have the ambition and drive to tackle a homemade recipe for yourself, there is no need to wait for menu rotations and surprise appearances of gluten-free cookies at the Crumbl store. You can even pack your gluten-free cookie creations in pink dessert boxes, and your friends and family may not spot any difference.