No, Crumbl Cookies Are Not Vegetarian-Friendly. Here's Why.
If you're scanning the ingredient label of your favorite cookie brand, you'll probably see flour, sugar, and eggs. What you might not notice is that some of the other ingredients can be derived from meat, making them unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. After questions from consumers, Crumbl recently confirmed it does not offer vegan options on its regular menu.
"We currently do not offer keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, sugar-free[,] or kosher options as a consistent part of our menu," it shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. But wait, you may say, where's the beef? While not obvious at first glance, you might find it in ingredients like glycerin or mono- and di-glycerides.
In baking, glycerin is used to keep icings soft and prevent crystals from forming. This compound can be manufactured from either plant or animal fats, and Crumbl has not clarified its source. Meanwhile, Crumbl also lists mono- and di-glycerides on the labels of its cookies. These are commonly used as emulsifiers to help ingredients blend smoothly, reduce stickiness, and make food more stable. However, they can be made from either plant oils or animal fats, as well, and Crumbl does not specify which type it uses.
Crumbl expands its offerings
If you're eagerly waiting for this beloved bakery to add vegan or vegetarian items, don't hold your breath. Back in 2022, Crumbl shared a survey on Instagram to ask fans if they would prefer that cookies were vegan-friendly, and only 23% of the respondents said, "yes." For now, Crumbl's focus is on "delicious cookies inspired by popular flavors, tasty treats, and decadent desserts." In most cases, that means butter, eggs, and dairy products — the ingredients that allow it to create creamy frostings and fillings and airy baked goods.
Just recently, Crumbl expanded its lineup, offering a rotating menu of other desserts. So far, it has rolled out several cake flavors, including Confetti Celebration, Lemon Blackberry Cake, and Tres Leches. It has also introduced Cookies & Cream and Raspberry Cheesecakes, along with spoonable treats like a Berry Trifle Cake Cup and Banana Pudding. At least some of those options, including the cheesecakes, contain animal milk, and the Confetti Cake also lists mono- and diglycerides and glycerin in the ingredients– but again, it hasn't named the source of those products.
With over $1 billion in sales in 2023, this formula is clearly working for the popular brand. If you're a vegan or vegetarian, you can always hope Crumbl will unveil a recipe that fits your needs. One thing's for sure: The menu's always changing.