No, Crumbl Cookies Are Not Vegetarian-Friendly. Here's Why.

If you're scanning the ingredient label of your favorite cookie brand, you'll probably see flour, sugar, and eggs. What you might not notice is that some of the other ingredients can be derived from meat, making them unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. After questions from consumers, Crumbl recently confirmed it does not offer vegan options on its regular menu.

"We currently do not offer keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, sugar-free[,] or kosher options as a consistent part of our menu," it shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. But wait, you may say, where's the beef? While not obvious at first glance, you might find it in ingredients like glycerin or mono- and di-glycerides.

In baking, glycerin is used to keep icings soft and prevent crystals from forming. This compound can be manufactured from either plant or animal fats, and Crumbl has not clarified its source. Meanwhile, Crumbl also lists mono- and di-glycerides on the labels of its cookies. These are commonly used as emulsifiers to help ingredients blend smoothly, reduce stickiness, and make food more stable. However, they can be made from either plant oils or animal fats, as well, and Crumbl does not specify which type it uses.