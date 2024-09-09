Crumbl Finally Drops A New Cookie And 2 More Luxurious Desserts

Crumbl's ever-changing menu provides customers with something new to look forward to every week, plus a healthy bit of FOMO if they don't stop in and grab what's on offer before it disappears. As anyone who frequents Crumbl knows, the cookie company has been branching out into non-cookie desserts; such as miniature pies and cakes. For anyone who's been irked by the pivot away from Crumbl's cookie origins, this week, you're in luck, though there are still new non-cookie offerings as well. One of the new desserts is the Banoffee Pie, a cookie pie with caramel, banana, and whipped cream on top. We aren't entirely sold on the name (it's supposed to be a mashup of the words banana and toffee), but the flavors on offer more than make up for it.

The two other desserts that are new to the menu are the Lemon Cake and the Tres Leches Cake with Lotus Biscoff. The Lemon Cake follows Crumbl's classic mini cake design with two tiers of delicious lemon cake held together by a bright lemon curd and topped with lemon cream cheese frosting. The Tres Leches Cake uses a spiced cake base which is soaked in tres leches sauce before being topped with irresistible cookie butter, fresh whipped cream, and cookie butter pieces.