Crumbl Finally Drops A New Cookie And 2 More Luxurious Desserts
Crumbl's ever-changing menu provides customers with something new to look forward to every week, plus a healthy bit of FOMO if they don't stop in and grab what's on offer before it disappears. As anyone who frequents Crumbl knows, the cookie company has been branching out into non-cookie desserts; such as miniature pies and cakes. For anyone who's been irked by the pivot away from Crumbl's cookie origins, this week, you're in luck, though there are still new non-cookie offerings as well. One of the new desserts is the Banoffee Pie, a cookie pie with caramel, banana, and whipped cream on top. We aren't entirely sold on the name (it's supposed to be a mashup of the words banana and toffee), but the flavors on offer more than make up for it.
The two other desserts that are new to the menu are the Lemon Cake and the Tres Leches Cake with Lotus Biscoff. The Lemon Cake follows Crumbl's classic mini cake design with two tiers of delicious lemon cake held together by a bright lemon curd and topped with lemon cream cheese frosting. The Tres Leches Cake uses a spiced cake base which is soaked in tres leches sauce before being topped with irresistible cookie butter, fresh whipped cream, and cookie butter pieces.
Crumbl tries new products while delivering on classic cookie staples
Diehard Crumbl fans may pine for simpler times, when the dessert company focused purely on cookies; and we readily admit that there's something very quaint about a pure and simple cookie delivery company. But even if the nostalgia factor is real, Crumbl's non-cookie desserts can (and often do) live up to the hype of its cookie offerings. All the same, we're happy to see Crumbl still cooking up new cookie recipes for us to devour, because as much as we love cake and pie, Crumbl has some banger cookies on its roster.
Also included on this week's menu at Crumbl are some old favorites, including the Classic Peanut Butter cookie, the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie, and a Chocolate Crumb featuring OREO cookie. Innovation is fun, but the classics stand the test of time for good reason. Crumbl's Milk Chocolate Chip is what got us hooked in the first place, and we're ready to fall in love with it all over again.