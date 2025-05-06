13 Discontinued Oreo Flavors That Deserve A Comeback
Oreo is an iconic brand that introduced its winning chocolate and cream sandwich cookies over 100 years ago in New York. Today, Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the world and can be found on grocery store shelves in over 100 different countries. Advertised as "milk's favorite cookie," even science has weighed in on how to enjoy Oreos. Of course, everyone has their own special way of eating the cookies, from dunking to twisting and opening to simply taking a bite.
Oreo has recognized the fact that its customers are a unique bunch, creating widely successful marketing campaigns and releasing new varieties multiple times per year. In fact, Oreo has created over 85 varieties of its so-called perfect cookie, each with its own merits and demerits. There have been brand partnerships with candy and cereal, fruit flavors, and plenty of non-chocolate Oreos created to impress the public. Some people even suggest that there are too many Oreo flavors. However, not every type of Oreo is still available, with some fans begging for flavor comebacks. Despite some of the best varieties still being on store shelves, these retired Oreo flavors deserve a shot at making a comeback.
1. PB&J
Just as Oreos are an American favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is quintessentially American. It was only a matter of time before Oreo took advantage of this winning flavor combination. In 2017, Oreo released peanut butter and jelly cookies for a limited time exclusively at Kroger stores. The cookies used weren't chocolate but vanilla. According to the wrapper, the filling was a half-and-half mix of peanut butter flavor creme and jelly flavor creme. The packaging described this combination as "PB&J cookie magic."
People seemed to agree with Oreo, as the cookies received decent reviews. Even though the jelly-flavored creme wasn't quite as colorful as the packaging showed, it was still flavorful and hit tastebuds before the peanut butter creme did, and the cremes were pretty evenly split across the cookie. According to multiple reviews, the PB&J Oreos are sweeter than the original version. If any limited-edition retired Oreo flavor could hit the shelves one more time, PB&J should be first in line to make a comeback.
2. Red velvet
Red velvet cake is an eye-catching and delicious choice for any occasion. We all know it's not simply a chocolate cake with red dye. With its rich taste, cream cheese frosting, and velvety texture, red velvet cake is a special dessert for many people. Oreo is no stranger to incredible flavors, so it may not be too surprising to learn that the brand has taken on the elegant cake's flavor twice in the past. The first time was in 2015, while the limited-time re-release happened in 2023.
The first release of red velvet Oreos was apparently successful, as the special edition stayed on store shelves from 2015 to 2020. At the time, the new Oreo flavor was getting a lot of attention thanks to its great taste and stylish execution. Meanwhile, the comeback of the red velvet Oreos only served as proof that these cookies need to be released for a third time. Fans of the variety were thrilled at the re-release, and red velvet Oreos received near-universal acclaim. Hopefully, Oreo delivers what fans want: more red velvet Oreo cookies.
3. Limeade
Tart and sweet are two flavors that can complement each other on many different playing fields. This logic is the basis for lemonade and limeade drinks, which offer a refreshing and satisfying taste on hot summer days. Oreo isn't really a brand of cookies that most people would think of as a summer treat, but that's not for lack of trying. In 2014, Oreo offered a unique flavor that was far from what the brand normally offered. Limeade Oreos were released to the public to a mix of reactions.
The vanilla cookie and sharp, citrus flavor of the lime frosting were certainly something to get used to for some, but fans of lime-flavored snacks loved the sweet and sour tang of limeade Oreos. The limeade Oreos were discontinued the same year they were released, after only a short time on shelves. They were followed up by key lime pie Oreos in 2015, but that special edition cookie was also received with mixed reviews. Today, those in search of a sweet and sour cookie can pick up lemon Oreos, which rank among some of the best Oreo flavors available. Lemon Oreos will have to suffice for fans of the limeade variety, as there haven't been any plans announced to bring the cookies back.
4. Sakura matcha
In the age of social media, it seems like the old adage, 'You eat with your eyes,' is truer than ever. Great food doesn't need to just taste good — it needs to look good, too. In 2020, Oreo blended the powers of sight and taste to create the sweet yet earthy sakura matcha Oreos. Released alongside the equally loved oolong peach-flavored Oreos just before summer, the sakura matcha Oreos were appreciated for their style as much as their flavor. Despite the fact that they were not available in the U.S., plenty of people scrambled to find some sakura matcha Oreos on the secondary markets.
These pretty cookies made a comeback in 2021 but have since disappeared. Although eBay usually has limited-edition cookies for a long while after the product is discontinued, it's basically impossible to find sakura matcha Oreos now. Luckily, anyone who misses the flavor of the sakura matcha Oreos is set to relive the experience. Oreo announced in April 2025 that an upcoming Thins variety would include a mix of cherry blossom and matcha flavor. Plus, this new matcha Oreo is going to be available in the United States. Cherry blossom matcha Oreo Thins will be released on May 15, 2025. Sadly, they won't have the signature pink cookies, which is just another reason to bring back the original sakura matcha Oreos.
5. Choco chip
Cookies in cookies? Mixing Oreos and chocolate chip cookies was an idea so crazy it might have actually worked if they hadn't been discontinued. The choco chip Oreos dared to dream of a world where you could have the best of both worlds by having two of the best cookies at the same time. Announced in 2016, choco chip Oreos didn't stay long before they were discontinued that same year — those who didn't love them probably rejoiced. Still, the cookie had a lot of personality and a remarkable taste that complemented the chocolate chip cookie flavor.
The creation, though mixed and baked in the standard Oreo shape, had a so-called 'choco chip creme' found in the center. It is super sweet and pulls together the cookie and chocolate flavors to give one cohesive impression of eating a chocolate chip cookie and an Oreo simultaneously. There are bits of chocolate mixed in throughout the cookies, and they pair well with a glass of milk, no matter what. It can only be a positive thing to let the choco chip Oreos have a comeback.
6. Gingerbread
When people think about gingerbread cookies, they usually think of little gingerbread people and their gumdrop houses on candy cane lanes. Outside of the holiday, the warm, spicy cookies don't get much attention, but in the winter of 2020, they received even more love than normal. Gingerbread Oreos hit the scene just in time for the holidays, complete with five festive designs stamped on them in place of the Oreo logo. The cookie part of the limited-edition flavor was, obviously, made of gingerbread. However, the filling was just as special — it was the original creme filling mixed with crunchy sugar crystals to give fans a little extra texture and sweetness.
Although they were only around for the 2020 holiday season and are no longer available, they made a big impression on gingerbread cookie enthusiasts. At least Oreo has continued to release its standard holiday cookies every year, but hopefully, the gingerbread Oreos make a comeback soon.
7. Berry burst ice cream
Oreo has tried its hand at a number of berry flavors over the years, but one in particular may be more worthy of a second look. The berry burst ice cream Oreos were released briefly in 2011, and they are often compared to the strawberry milkshake Oreos that had been previously available in 2008. The pink frosting does give the impression of being strawberry flavored, but some reviews noted that the cookie, in fact, had quite a distinctive taste.
The berry burst ice cream Oreos used the standard chocolate cookie, while the creme was a fluffy, pink mixture with extra red specks dispersed across the cookie. Most reviewers noted that the overall flavor reminds them of strawberry ice cream with chocolate. Overall, the berry burst ice cream Oreos can be considered a hit and deserve to be re-released sometime soon.
8. Strawberry shortcake
Oreo is constantly on the hunt for new, exciting, and even elegant flavors to add to its repertoire, so in 2016, it looked to another classic dessert: the sweet, pretty, and decadent strawberry shortcake. For a limited time, the brand released strawberry shortcake Oreos only at Walmart, which made them even rarer. A simple layer of soft, pink creme sandwiched between vanilla cookies was all it took to create this delicious limited-edition Oreo flavor.
However, it seems that Oreo may have overdone it with the sweetness factor, as reviews called the cookie too sweet. On the other hand, strawberry shortcakes are known for being a saccharine treat, so the cookies earned high marks from at least a few customer reviews on Walmart's website. You can still get very similar strawberry creme Oreos, but you may have to pay a little extra to import them. Without the original strawberry shortcake Oreos making a return, though, it just won't be the same.
9. Churro
Churros have taken the world by storm lately, but the fried treat has a long history of traveling the world to reach hungry mouths. Although churros can be combined with many other flavors, such as dulce de leche and chocolate, even plain churros are coated in delicious cinnamon sugar. Oreo took the concept of this sweet snack and tried its hand at creating Oreo Churros in 2015, but they weren't sandwiched cookies. The brand waited nine years before coming up with the limited-edition cookies that many are still dreaming about: churro-flavored Oreos.
The cookies were an instant hit, with tons of fans online celebrating the new flavor. These Oreos were described as having a fried dough-flavored cookie with churro-flavored creme. Mixed into both were tiny sugar crystals that added a bit of texture to the Oreos. Although the fried dough-flavor cookies were brand-new, the creme had actually made an appearance once before. Back in 2019, Oreo's mystery flavor cookies were revealed to have churro-flavored creme, with the winning guesser receiving $50,000! It does seem that fans enjoyed the fried dough-flavored cookies more than the chocolate, though, since they still ask for churro-flavored Oreos on social media. This retired Oreo flavor would definitely fly off the shelves if it were brought back, but all we can do for now is hope.
10. Hot cocoa
Every holiday season, and for many other holidays throughout the year, Oreo has standard limited-edition releases returning for the time being. These special Oreos have nearly achieved traditional status, as millions of families are sure to pick up the red frosting Oreos as soon as they hit shelves. Alongside these staples, Oreo usually releases additional limited-edition cookies, most of which don't come back. One outlier is the hot cocoa flavor, which was released in 2018 and then again in 2023. Despite not being available at the grocery store anymore, fans can still grab a box of hot cocoa Oreos by scouring the Internet, as long as they're willing to pay multiple times the original cost.
Hot cocoa Oreos were made with the standard chocolate cookies but used a dual-layered creme section. The top half was marshmallow creme, while the bottom half was a hot cocoa-flavored creme. This winning combination made just as much sense in practice as it did on paper, and fans on Instagram found the hot cocoa Oreos to be the perfect winter treat. Even if Oreo decides to bring back the hot cocoa cookies, we'd probably have to wait until December to spot them. Regardless, the hot cocoa Oreos making a comeback this holiday would be another reason to celebrate the season.
11. Blueberry pie
Pie is one of the most beloved desserts on the planet, and it's no wonder, given the many types of pie available. Although blueberry isn't always the first flavor to come to mind when thinking about pies, the sweet yet fruity taste of blueberry is something that lends itself well to shelf-stable treats, as Pop-Tarts has proven with its blueberry flavor. Oreo didn't miss an opportunity to capture the delicious taste of blueberry pie, creating a limited-edition cookie that was so popular it was re-released after a few years.
Originally, blueberry Oreos were released as a Target exclusive back in 2016. It arrived on the scene alongside another popular Oreo flavor: fruity crisp Oreos. Fans took to tasting the new cookie, and soon, there were plenty of positive reviews raving about the sweet but oddly purple filling sandwiched between graham cookies. Blueberry pie Oreos did disappear for a while, only briefly returning to small grocery chains in the Independent Grocers Alliance during the summer of 2017. There were also some rumors that promised another comeback for the blueberry pie Oreos in 2019, but these seemed to be a little inaccurate, and only a small number of influencers claimed to have heard of the cookie returning to stores.
12. Fruity crisp
Oreo has made a lot of unique products over the years, including edible straws and beer made of cookies, but the brand has shown its creativity extends beyond the form factor. Plenty of its cookies have odd flavors or combine two ingredients that probably should not have been mixed together on day one at the Oreo factory. In 2016, Oreo concocted a new cookie flavor that combined nostalgia with its cookie and creme formula, leaving fans desperate to try fruity crisp Oreos. Fruity crisp Oreos were released alongside blueberry pie Oreos, and while the latter was only available at Target, the cereal Oreos were distributed to regional grocery stores, such as Wegman's and Winn Dixie.
The cookies used Oreo's standard vanilla cookie with a fruity crisp-flavored creme, complete with bits of colorful rice crisps mixed in. By all accounts, the cookies tasted like the Fruity Pebbles cereal that made so many childhoods special. The only downside was that the cookies came in too small a package and didn't last for very long. This is one of the best retired Oreo flavors to bring back, so hopefully, Oreo takes care of the fans and gets these cookies back on the shelves.
13. Pistachio
Oreo Thins are a bit controversial, as many fans think they simply don't have enough creme filling compared to standard Oreos. However, Oreo Thins definitely have supporters, and as you would expect from Oreo, there are a handful of different varieties to choose from. One flavor in particular was loved by fans while it was available and deserves to be brought back. Pistachio Oreo Thins hit the scene in 2018 and stayed around for a few years. The Oreo Thins used chocolate cookies and a pistachio-flavored creme to create the light and tasty snack.
The pistachio cookies received good reviews and seemed to be well-received by most fans of the Oreo Thins. However, during the pandemic in 2020, pistachio Oreos were quietly discontinued. This did not fare well with fans, though, and demands have been made by many Oreo enthusiasts over the years. Since Oreo is bringing back a number of popular flavors in 2025, maybe it's finally time to get pistachio Oreo Thins back in action.