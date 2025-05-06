13 Discontinued Oreo Flavors That Deserve A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oreo is an iconic brand that introduced its winning chocolate and cream sandwich cookies over 100 years ago in New York. Today, Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the world and can be found on grocery store shelves in over 100 different countries. Advertised as "milk's favorite cookie," even science has weighed in on how to enjoy Oreos. Of course, everyone has their own special way of eating the cookies, from dunking to twisting and opening to simply taking a bite.

Oreo has recognized the fact that its customers are a unique bunch, creating widely successful marketing campaigns and releasing new varieties multiple times per year. In fact, Oreo has created over 85 varieties of its so-called perfect cookie, each with its own merits and demerits. There have been brand partnerships with candy and cereal, fruit flavors, and plenty of non-chocolate Oreos created to impress the public. Some people even suggest that there are too many Oreo flavors. However, not every type of Oreo is still available, with some fans begging for flavor comebacks. Despite some of the best varieties still being on store shelves, these retired Oreo flavors deserve a shot at making a comeback.