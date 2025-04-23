Oreo Introduces Its First Sweet And Salty Flavor

It's hard to imagine a flavor that Oreo hasn't done at this point, so hearing that Oreo is doing it's first of anything should grab your attention. Oreo is already America's favorite cookie, but it's not content to rest on its laurels: The company has gifted (or subjected) the nations to an endless stream of special release flavors over the years. It could have just stuck with its already wide selection of standard Oreo flavors, like mint or lemon creme, but no. This is a cookie that made a Post Malone flavor (a swirl of caramel and shortbread creme). This is a company that made sour candy flavored Oreos in a collab with Sour Patch Kids. Nothing is off the table. So its a genuine shock to see the new pretzel-flavored Oreo and realize it has never been done before.

Well, next month, that all changes. According to Oreo, the brand will be releasing the new Oreo Chocolate Covered Pretzel starting on May 5. Calling it "a playful take on the sweet and salty treat," Oreo is revealing the new cookie flavor a few weeks ahead of time on it's social media channels. Like most of its flavors, the Chocolate Covered Pretzel Oreo will only be available for a limited time. And true to Oreo's experimental nature, the new chocolate covered pretzel cookie isn't quite what you would expect from a chocolate sandwich cookie.