The One Burger You Should Avoid Ordering From Wendy's
Fast food favorite Wendy's has given us so much joy over the years, from its underrated breakfast sandwiches to the Thin Mint Frosty. While the Wendy's menu has changed extensively since 1969, when Dave Thomas opened the first location in Columbus, Ohio, burgers have remained the chain's main focus. Even if you are only focusing on the burger options, there's still a ton to choose from, so we decided to rank every Wendy's burger from worst to best so you can go in with a game plan. We found the most basic option, the Jr. Hamburger, to be completely unfulfilling.
The small size didn't earn the burger any points, but it obviously wasn't the only hinderance since the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger ranked third. What held the Jr. Hamburger back is in the second part of its name — it's cheese-less. "A burger sans cheese simply fails to match a bonafide cheeseburger," our taste tester said. Like bringing a knife to a gun fight, the burger just couldn't compete when every other burger on the menu includes cheese. Beyond that, the burger was perfectly edible alongside the standard condiments of mustard, ketchup, pickles, and onions.
Unless you want a burger as basic as can be, order something other than the Jr. Hamburger
The Jr. Hamburger may be great for a picky eater or someone with dietary restrictions, but with so many better burgers on the menu we suggest skipping this one. In our taste test, one burger reigned supreme: Dave's Single.
"The best burger sold by Wendy's has been the chain's standout menu item since day one," we noted. "And it's apt to [retain] its top option as long as the restaurant stays in business." Dave's Single doesn't have any fancy accoutrement beyond the classic burger condiments of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo, but it doesn't need any.
If you want something a little more complex, the Big Bacon Classic came in second place in our ranking. The burger is essentially the Dave's Single with bacon added to it; it's a well-rounded burger that doesn't try to go over the top with bacon in the way that the Baconator does (which landed in fifth place).
Any of these burgers would go wonderfully alongside the only fast food fries seasoned with sea salt, which all Wendy's fans know should be dipped into a Frosty (which is not a milkshake). Just remember to skip the Jr. Hamburger for the cornerstone of American fast food — a cheeseburger.