The One Burger You Should Avoid Ordering From Wendy's

The Jr. Hamburger may be great for a picky eater or someone with dietary restrictions, but with so many better burgers on the menu we suggest skipping this one. In our taste test, one burger reigned supreme: Dave's Single.

"The best burger sold by Wendy's has been the chain's standout menu item since day one," we noted. "And it's apt to [retain] its top option as long as the restaurant stays in business." Dave's Single doesn't have any fancy accoutrement beyond the classic burger condiments of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo, but it doesn't need any.

If you want something a little more complex, the Big Bacon Classic came in second place in our ranking. The burger is essentially the Dave's Single with bacon added to it; it's a well-rounded burger that doesn't try to go over the top with bacon in the way that the Baconator does (which landed in fifth place).

Any of these burgers would go wonderfully alongside the only fast food fries seasoned with sea salt, which all Wendy's fans know should be dipped into a Frosty (which is not a milkshake). Just remember to skip the Jr. Hamburger for the cornerstone of American fast food — a cheeseburger.