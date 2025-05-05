How Ina Garten Guarantees Roast Vegetables Are Properly Seasoned And Evenly Cooked

Inviting any group of friends or family to eat the food you prepare can be an anxiety-provoking experience, but it can be made less so. Ina Garten is all about hosting stress-free dinner parties, so when she shares tips on ways we can cook with efficiency and get great results, we are ready to listen. Whether serving herb-roasted root vegetables in the winter or sprucing up summer veggies like roasted asparagus and green beans to spoon next to a grilled fish fillet, Garten recommends a hands-on approach.

She suggests tossing vegetables with olive oil and spices directly with your own fingertips. This technique puts the power of mixing right into your palms so that you can ensure — by the power of touch — that each morsel is perfectly coated with oil and seasoning. In addition to an even coat of every cut carrot, ensuring more even cooking, mixing up ingredients with your hands is a softer approach when compared to the shoveling of potatoes and broccoli florets with utensils. The result is a better-looking dish with all of the pieces intact. This is just one of Garten's 7 top tips for perfecting roasted veggies.