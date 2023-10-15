For Perfectly Crispy Yet Tender Green Beans, Roast Them In The Oven
If you're looking for a new way to cook green beans, roasting them in the oven is a flavorful alternative to boiling or steaming. That's because roasting green beans, or any other vegetable, with oil and spices will caramelize the outside and elevate the flavors. The result is green beans that are crispy and charred on the outside and tender on the inside, giving you more taste and texture in every bite. They're so tasty, you might end up using them as a healthier alternative to fries, or serve them as a snack between meals.
Fresh green beans are the best option for roasting. You'll need to wash, dry, and trim the beans before pulling out your baking sheet. If you want to use frozen green beans, they'll work fine, but don't defrost them first. Many recipes suggest defrosting them can lead to a mushy texture, so go directly from the freezer to the oven. Canned green beans absorb the liquid they are stored in, so they aren't ideal for roasting. You can try to use them if that's what you have in the kitchen, but they won't get as crunchy.
Roasting green beans in the oven
After the green beans are prepared, the only other ingredients needed are plenty of oil and your preferred seasonings. Use an oil with a high smoke point like olive oil. For two pounds of green beans, use one to two tablespoons of oil. The right amount is essential to the caramelization process. Seasonings are up to you. Keep it simple with salt and black pepper, toss in garlic and onion powders for more flavor, or use red pepper flakes for some heat. If you want to take it to the next level, add fresh garlic, lemon zest or juice, grated Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, or sliced almonds.
When it's time to cook, place the seasoned green beans on a rimmed baking sheet. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan or it will take longer for the beans to roast. For faster cleanup, line the baking sheet with parchment paper. The oven should be heated between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit. It should only take 15 to 25 minutes for the green beans to roast. Keep an eye on them and let them cook until they're crisp on the outside. If you're using frozen beans, it might require a lower temperature or more cooking time. When the green beans are ready, serve them immediately for the freshest flavor, alongside a protein like baked chicken, grilled steak, or roasted salmon.