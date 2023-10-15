For Perfectly Crispy Yet Tender Green Beans, Roast Them In The Oven

If you're looking for a new way to cook green beans, roasting them in the oven is a flavorful alternative to boiling or steaming. That's because roasting green beans, or any other vegetable, with oil and spices will caramelize the outside and elevate the flavors. The result is green beans that are crispy and charred on the outside and tender on the inside, giving you more taste and texture in every bite. They're so tasty, you might end up using them as a healthier alternative to fries, or serve them as a snack between meals.

Fresh green beans are the best option for roasting. You'll need to wash, dry, and trim the beans before pulling out your baking sheet. If you want to use frozen green beans, they'll work fine, but don't defrost them first. Many recipes suggest defrosting them can lead to a mushy texture, so go directly from the freezer to the oven. Canned green beans absorb the liquid they are stored in, so they aren't ideal for roasting. You can try to use them if that's what you have in the kitchen, but they won't get as crunchy.