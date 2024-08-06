The Reason Chefs Plate Food With Their Hands, Not Utensils

If you've ever enjoyed a great meal at a fine-dining restaurant, watched any of the countless cooking competition shows, or scrolled through a beautifully curated Instagram feed of fancy food, you probably already know the importance of plating. Sure, a dish has to be made from the right ingredients and cooked properly using the right technique, but it also has to look good — a study by the late Debra Zellner, while she was a professor at Montclair State University, showed that more attractive food presentation can cause diners to enjoy the flavor of a dish more. And a key to more attractive looking dishes is proper plating. And if you've ever had a chance to watch chefs plating food, you might notice that they tend to use their hands, rather than utensils, for that final step.

We spoke with Danny Kim and chef Jae Lee at Walmart's bettergoods launch to find out why they were plating with gloves or with their hands. According to Chef Lee, "I just think it's you can get more meticulous with your hands," something which Kim referred to as "human tongs." Lee further explained, "We're born with these utensils. You can add more finesse. Actual tongs, the food can get clumpy."