The Textural Tip For Plating Food Like A Pro And Impressing Dinner Guests

From the color of the plate to the physical placement of the food, plating is like creating a painting – balancing multiple elements harmoniously within set parameters. The eyes, olfactory senses, and taste buds all work together to experience food, and the visual appeal of a dish actually impacts whether a diner is likely to think it tastes good or not. To make even a casual meal memorable, try pairing opposite textures together.

The juxtaposition of complementary yet contrasting textures makes a big difference. If their plating is more visually impressive, customers perceive meals as being higher quality and restaurants can charge higher menu prices. But, at home, opposite texture combinations will also impress your dinner guests (which rocks). It's a practice that the pros follow, but chances are, you've already been playing with textured plating without even realizing it.

A killer everyday example of this juxtaposed texture plating is the classic NYC lox bagel. A round bagel dotted with sesame seeds is smeared with smooth cream cheese and filled with strips of wiggly lox, oblong capers, ridged red onions, and a sprig of leafy dill. You've got chewy, smooth, soft, crunchy, and leafy, all in one bite. French onion soup plays with contrasting textures, too, as do spaghetti and meatballs. A banana split with sprinkles, cherry, chopped nuts, and whipped cream is a mixed-texture playground.

To take your dinner-party plating to the next level, we've rounded up some ideas to help you mix textures on purpose.