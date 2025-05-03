The Baked Version Of This Classic Snack Tastes Just Like The Real Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Saying that a baked version of a fried food is just as great as the original version is a hard sell. It's often challenging to achieve the same perfectly crispy, even crunch on all sides of the food that you'd get with a deep fry by simply baking or even air-frying a food. While some foods like crispy chicken tenders and oven-fried fish fillets can be baked and still be formidable comparisons to their fried counterparts, most foods meant to be fried shouldn't be oven-roasted, as the results of deep frying food are difficult to replicate in the oven without being surrounded by hot oil.

There are simple tricks you can use to get the crispiest oven-baked fries, like soaking the slices in cold water for 30 minutes, but those tricks don't apply well to packaged, baked-instead-of-fried foods. This can be especially true in snack foods that need to hold their taste and texture throughout months of packaging and sitting on the shelves. Not all hope is lost for baked snack foods, though, as we ranked 9 popular baked snacks from worst to best, with Cheetos baked crunchy cheese chips as the clear winner that actually tasted as good as the fried original. And if we're being honest, we even thought the baked snacks might be slightly crunchier than the original version.