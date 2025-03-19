The Simple Trick To Getting The Crispiest Oven-Baked Fries
French fries are a beloved snack the world over, and for good reason. Simple yet incredibly satisfying, fried potatoes are enjoyed on their own, dipped in ketchup or mayonnaise, or seasoned with myriad flavorings (Tajín fries, anybody?). Or course, they are the obligatory accompaniment to a burger. But as easy as they are to eat, they are tricky to properly make at home — it's likely that you've made one of these mistakes when giving homemade french fries a go.
Thankfully, Gaby Dakin, founder of What's Gaby Cooking and Little Mouths, Big Palates, a substack dedicated to raising adventurous eaters, shared her secrets to getting the crispiest possible oven fries with Tasting Table. Turns out, her number one trick is using cold water."Soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes! This pulls out excess starch so they crisp up better," she says. "Then pat them bone-dry before tossing with oil. If your potatoes are wet (even a little bit), they steam instead of crisp".
Of course, there are many other tips to achieving the crispiest fries, such as using the right oil that can withstand the high temperature required for frying, but if you are trying to avoid the extra oil or the messy kitchen that frying can create, then the oven is the way to go. And Dakin has a few more tips to help you get the best, crispiest oven fries imaginable by following a few simple steps.
Tips for the perfect oven french fries
After you've soaked them in cold water and dried them thoroughly, you can parboil the potatoes if you wish. Although, if you're wondering if this step is strictly necessary, Dakin says, "Not always, but par-boiling for 3-5 minutes can make them extra fluffy inside while still crisp outside." However, she adds, "If you soak them long enough, you can skip this step." Once these first steps are out of the way, it's time to put them in the oven. According to Dakin, the ideal oven temperature for crisp oven fries is between 425-450 degrees Fahrenheit. "Hotter = crispier," she says. "Just make sure they don't burn! Also, overcrowding the pan = soggy fries. Give them space!"
For the best results, spread the fries in a single layer on a baking sheet covered with parchment — this helps to keep them crispy and makes clean-up easier — and toss them with plenty of olive oil. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of your fries, but plan on about 30 to 40 minutes. Dakin says you will need to toss them, but only "once, halfway through. Too much flipping and they lose their crisp factor," she states.
When they are done to your desired crispiness, it's time to season them. Experts recommend salting french fries as soon as they're done cooking, while they are still too hot to handle; the fries can turn limp if you salt them too soon. Follow these nifty expert tricks, and your oven fries will come out crispy and perfectly seasoned every single time.