The Simple Trick To Getting The Crispiest Oven-Baked Fries

French fries are a beloved snack the world over, and for good reason. Simple yet incredibly satisfying, fried potatoes are enjoyed on their own, dipped in ketchup or mayonnaise, or seasoned with myriad flavorings (Tajín fries, anybody?). Or course, they are the obligatory accompaniment to a burger. But as easy as they are to eat, they are tricky to properly make at home — it's likely that you've made one of these mistakes when giving homemade french fries a go.

Thankfully, Gaby Dakin, founder of What's Gaby Cooking and Little Mouths, Big Palates, a substack dedicated to raising adventurous eaters, shared her secrets to getting the crispiest possible oven fries with Tasting Table. Turns out, her number one trick is using cold water."Soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes! This pulls out excess starch so they crisp up better," she says. "Then pat them bone-dry before tossing with oil. If your potatoes are wet (even a little bit), they steam instead of crisp".

Of course, there are many other tips to achieving the crispiest fries, such as using the right oil that can withstand the high temperature required for frying, but if you are trying to avoid the extra oil or the messy kitchen that frying can create, then the oven is the way to go. And Dakin has a few more tips to help you get the best, crispiest oven fries imaginable by following a few simple steps.

