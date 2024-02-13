For The Crispiest Oven-Fried Fish, Use A Wire Baking Rack

Deep-fried, pan-fried, or air-fried, fish for dinner turns into a treat when you cover it with a crispy coating. But while these three methods are the most popular ways to fry up fish, you can also turn to your oven if you don't own an air-fryer but want a hands-off way of cooking your dinner that avoids any oil splatters. The crux of using your oven is that if you just lay your filets flat on a sheet pan, one side won't get the same air exposure as the others and they won't crisp up properly. This is why air-frying works beautifully, because these devices blow hot air all around the food inside.

And yet, there is a way to achieve crunchy fish on all sides using your oven. All you need to do is layer a wire rack over a baking sheet and place your filets on the rack. This allows the Maillard reaction to occur, much like it would in the air fryer — although it's achieved through hot air, not hot oil like with deep-frying or pan-frying. You'll essentially get a lighter version of fried fish, without sacrificing any of your textural requirements.