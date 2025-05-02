The Canned Fish That Will Totally Transform Your Boring Tuna Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuna salad is a great lunchtime or potluck staple, but there are only so many ways you can customize the dish. Finding a creative way to make it is even harder when you're short on time or ingredients, but there are still methods for elevating it. Rather than buying the regular version of the fish, opt for spicy canned tuna.

Marinating tuna before you mix it into the salad helps with the flavor, but it's easier when the work has been done for you. Store-bought spicy tuna can be spruced up with anything from fruity Calabrian chilis to hot paprika and cayenne, giving the mild fish a fiery kick. Best of all, the oil-packed cans are delicious when making a tuna salad; the added moisture provides both the fish and overall meal with a richer flavor. The tender tuna enhances any run-of-the-mill tuna salad, and the leftover oil works wonders for the dressing, too.

If it's packed in a fat routinely used in dressings, like Fishwife's Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil, the remainders can add a touch of heat, and more, to the salad dressing. The fish is steeped in Spanish olive oil, a fruity, nutty-tasting fat that adds layers of flavor to the finished meal. Take the tuna out of the can and set it aside before mixing the spice-infused oil with mayo, lemon juice, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. Combine the tuna with chopped celery, dill, red onions, and relish before tossing everything together.