12 Must-Try Canned Foods You'll Find At An Asian Grocery Store

Shopping at an Asian grocery store can be very exciting for foodies and home cooks in general. There are so many specialty foods and value ingredients you can't find in mainstream supermarkets. Plus, even if there are certain things you could find elsewhere, you can find more variety of these specialty items and not just one stand-alone brand or product. While some stores have fresh and frozen sections, the canned goods aisle is especially good for food shopping and pretty much always guaranteed to be well stocked. Canned foods are a great solution to preserving foods for longer periods of time, for changing seasons, and, in this case, for eating across borders with ease. So, if you're unable to find specific foods that may not be growing or on offer anywhere near you, you can often find them in canned food form.

If you don't know your way around some of these foods, it's always a good idea to ask around for advice and give things a try yourself. As a recipe developer, I'm always looking to try things unknown to me and ask people for advice if I don't know what something is or how to prepare and eat it. There is plenty of opportunity for good eating in the canned foods aisle, and even more in terms of convenience. From ingredients to use in your cooking to prepared foods you can eat straight out of the can or easily incorporate into your meals, here are some of the best canned foods to try at an Asian grocery store.