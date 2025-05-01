14 Delicious Spreads To Add To Your Steak Sandwich
When whipping up a steak sandwich, there's a lot to consider. Which cut of meat will yield the most tender, flavorful results? What selection of toppings will pair best with the juicy meat? Soft, sliced bread, or a crusty baguette? However you like to enjoy this meaty lunchtime bite, there's one thing you shouldn't be sleeping on: your choice of spread.
Adding a generous dollop of a creamy, tangy, or sweet spread to your steak sandwich is the perfect way to elevate it in an instant, with minimal effort. The basic meat-filled sandwich serves as a surprisingly versatile canvas for a wide array of different spread options, each of which can enhance its overall flavor in a slightly different way. If good old mayo or ketchup are your go-to, we're not judging, but it might be time to explore some delicious new ideas. In the line-up below, we've got a spread for every occasion. Whether you fancy something light or indulgent, subtle or bold, or perhaps want to add a touch of sophistication to your meal, these simple but transformative additions will not disappoint. So, let's find out how to pick a spread for a truly unforgettable steak sandwich.
Horseradish sauce
It's a classic pairing, and for good reason. Horseradish complements steak beautifully, with that distinctive pungent heat perfectly balancing the rich, savory taste of the succulent meat. This ingredient typically comes in two main forms: prepared horseradish and horseradish sauce. The former is made by finely grating fresh horseradish root and combining it with vinegar and salt. The latter, on the other hand, is made by mixing prepared horseradish with something creamy, such as sour cream or mayonnaise. This offers a slightly subtler way to enjoy the flavor of horseradish in a conveniently spreadable form, which makes it ideal for adding to a sandwich.
Simply spread an even layer of horseradish sauce over both slices of your bread, and pile the steak on top. The sauce will work great alongside a range of toppings, too. Try throwing in some arugula to keep things fresh, or top the steak with caramelized onions to add some natural sweetness. A drizzle of balsamic glaze would also taste fantastic. To continue with the rich, creamy theme, you could also incorporate some cheese, such as slices of gouda, shredded Parmesan, or crumbled blue cheese. Feel free to heat the sandwich up before serving for the ultimate melty texture.
Mustard
Mustard in its many forms makes for a flavor-boosting addition to a huge variety of savory dishes, and a steak sandwich is somewhere it can truly shine. You'll only need a small amount of this bold condiment to completely transform the taste of your sandwich, and it's fantastic for pairing with other spreads and toppings too. Dijon mustard is one of the most common mustard varieties, and it has a creamy texture and sharp taste. Whole grain mustard, while equally potent, retains the whole mustard seeds, giving it a uniquely coarse texture. If you prefer a milder tang, consider opting for yellow mustard, or even a sweeter honey mustard sauce.
Once you've chosen a mustard variety that works for you, just swipe it right onto your bread, remembering that a little goes a long way. Mustard can be combined with mayo for a creamier overall texture, ketchup for a hot dog-inspired flavor combo, or even a sweet relish. Then, add your sliced steak and finish with any extras that take your fancy, such as sliced tomatoes, leafy greens, or your favorite cheese slices.
Garlic aioli
Garlic makes everything better, especially when it's in the form of a rich, creamy aioli. Spread this onto your steak sandwich, and you'll inject a welcome dose of aromatic flavor, enhancing the savory depth of the meat and other ingredients.
Making your own garlic aioli from scratch is incredibly simple. Just combine minced garlic with mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice, then stir everything together. Some recipes also include Dijon mustard or Worcestershire sauce, so don't hesitate to customize this spread to your taste. You could even make your own emulsion with oil and egg yolks instead of using mayonnaise. Once you've mixed the ingredients up, pop the bowl into the fridge and let the flavors meld together for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Garlic aioli alone is enough to give your steak sandwich a serious upgrade, but you can absolutely go all out and stack this with other additions like roasted red peppers, avocado, or sautéed mushrooms. A layer of warm, gooey provolone or creamy brie atop the meat would be an incredible way to finish things off.
Cheese dip
There's no doubt that cheese and steak work exceptionally well together, with the epic Philly cheesesteak being perhaps the most beloved way to enjoy this combo. If, however, you don't have time for slicing or melting cheese, there's another easy way to incorporate that creamy, nutty flavor into your steak sandwich. Just reach for some store-bought cheese dip.
Smooth and brimming with salty, savory richness, cheese dip offers the ultimate spreadable texture. With the dip as a base, you could even transform your steak sandwich into a Mexican-inspired feast. Try marinating the meat in some warming spices like chili powder, paprika, and cumin before pan-frying it. Then, load the sandwich with pickled jalapeños, sliced avocado, sour cream, and salsa.
If preferred, you can totally whip up a homemade cheese dip instead. A smoky white queso dip would be an amazing way to bring the creaminess of cheese to your sandwich, with a splash of mezcal adding a sophisticated edge. Alternatively, chevre cheese dip features tangy goat cheese, cream cheese, lemon, garlic, and herbs for a fresh and indulgent twist. And of course, a classic nacho cheese dip made with melted cheddar, milk, and butter is always a winner.
Chimichurri
This vibrant green sauce is packed with zesty goodness, and it's a fitting add-on if you're looking to give your steak sandwich some South American flair. Chimichurri is a fresh, herbaceous concoction made with a medley of bright and flavorful ingredients, including chopped parsley, cilantro, oregano, garlic, lemon, vinegar, and olive oil. A convenient store-bought version is certainly an option here, but we highly recommend making your own for a superior taste. After all, it only takes 15 minutes to make yourself a big batch that can be added to sandwiches and other dishes throughout the week.
After your chimichurri has been prepped and left to come together for around 20 minutes, it's a simple case of drizzling it over the steak-topped bread and completing your sandwich with any other additions. Pair the sauce with crispy fried onions for some contrasting sweetness and texture, or introduce some creaminess with slices of fresh avocado or a dollop of garlic aioli. Chimichurri also tastes incredible with eggs, so consider topping your steak with a fried egg or two to take it to the next level.
Chipotle mayo
While plain old mayonnaise is a noteworthy addition to a steak sandwich, why not take the flavor up a notch and swap it out for a chipotle mayo? This smoky spread adds some heat into the mix while keeping things smooth and creamy. Again, if you're short on time, there's always the option to grab a pre-made chipotle mayo. But, making your own will allow you to customize the spice level and other flavor elements to your taste. You'll only need a handful of ingredients.
To make chipotle mayo, start by adding some chipotle peppers (from a can of chipotles in adobo sauce) to a food processor, along with a splash of the adobo sauce. Then add mayo, some lime juice, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Blitz everything up until smooth, and it's ready to serve. There are plenty of delicious pairing options for this spicy mayo. Try adding some crisp shredded lettuce to your steak sandwich, perhaps with a sprinkling of shredded Parmesan cheese or some sweet, sticky caramelized onions.
If spice isn't your thing, but you still want to add some mayo-based excitement to your sandwich, you can always reach for an alternative flavor. An aromatic garlic and herb mayo would be an excellent choice, as would a zesty, lemon-infused version.
Pesto
Pesto is best known for its pasta-enhancing abilities, but it definitely deserves more recognition as a flavor-packed sandwich spread. Herby, zesty, and boasting a vibrant green color, this sauce strikes the perfect balance of rich and fresh. Slather it onto your steak sandwich and you'll have a hearty, satisfying lunch that tastes like it took hours to put together.
You can make a batch of pesto in just five minutes. You'll need fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice and zest, olive oil, and salt. Feel free to toss in some capers too, which will add a nice hint of briny flavor. Blitz everything up in a food processor, and that's all there is to it. Trust us — once you've tried homemade pesto, you'll never go back to store-bought versions.
As well as the juicy, sliced steak and crusty bread, pesto will fit in beautifully alongside fresh salad veggies like red onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Or, roast some colorful sliced bell peppers, zucchini or butternut squash in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle of salt. Pile these onto your pesto-infused steak sandwich with a few slices of your favorite cheese.
Blue cheese dressing
Fresh, crumbled blue cheese is an undeniably tasty addition to a steak sandwich, but a blue cheese dressing can be an equally great way to enjoy that robust, sharp flavor. When blended into a dressing, the cheese's strong taste gets mellowed out slightly, and its consistency becomes delightfully creamy.
Step one of crafting this dressing is mashing some crumbled blue cheese into a paste. Stilton, Roquefort, or Gorgonzola would all work great here. Next, you'll stir in some mayonnaise and yogurt, followed by fresh parsley, garlic, lemon juice, and a dash of salt and pepper. The resulting dressing will be thick and luscious, perfect for smearing onto crusty bread. It's best to leave the mixture in the fridge for a couple of hours before serving so those flavors can really intensify.
One of the best ways to complement blue cheese is by adding some natural sweetness to contrast those rich, tangy notes. Caramelized onions are a no-brainer, but you could also switch things up with the addition of juicy grilled pineapple rings or peach slices. Blue cheese also tastes amazing with spicy ingredients, like pickled jalapeños, hot sauce, or a pinch of cayenne pepper.
Onion relish
You won't always have time to make caramelized onions from scratch, but have no fear. There's another way to add a dose of aromatic sweetness to your steak sandwich with the help of onion relish. Store-bought onion relish generally combines onion with sugar, vinegar, and spices to create a sticky, chunky, but still spreadable condiment. Onion chutney would also have a similar effect flavor-wise, and tends to have a slightly smoother consistency than relish, with less bite to it. You might also find varieties that feature tomatoes or peppers alongside the onion.
With the relish spread generously onto your bread, arrange the sliced steak on top. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we can't mention this spread without recommending cheese as an accompaniment. Cheese and onion are a match made in heaven, and a pretty dreamy duo for enhancing succulent steak and pillowy bread. Choose a variety that best suits your taste preferences, whether that's a robust goat cheese, mild Swiss cheese, or sharp cheddar. To finish on a fresh note, we love to scatter some peppery arugula throughout the sandwich as well.
Herbed cream cheese
Another beautifully creamy spread that can add a layer of velvety goodness to your sandwich is herbed cream cheese. Yes, you could go for the plain variety here, but the addition of fresh herbs can take your sandwich from basic to extra special. Either pick up a store-bought flavored spread, or mix up your own. Around a tablespoon of chopped herbs per cup of softened cream cheese is good place to start, but taste and adjust as you go. Go for a mixture of herbs such as parsley, basil, thyme, and dill. Add a sprinkle of garlic powder and squeeze of lemon if you'd like, stir everything together, and let the mixture chill in the fridge for at least an hour before spreading it onto your sandwich.
With the creamy and meaty elements of your sandwich sorted, you might like to complement the steak and cheese spread with something fresh. A trio of roasted onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms would serve as a particularly incredible topping, but you could also keep things simple with some raw salad veggies instead.
Fig jam
Figs have a honey-like taste and jammy texture, but the delicious fruit isn't just for adding to sweet recipes. Figs are often served on cheese platters, in salads, and even on pizzas, where their distinct sweetness helps to balance the flavors of other savory ingredients. There's also a way to enjoy the delightful taste of fig in handy spreadable form. Fig jam is an exceptional steak sandwich enhancer, and a wonderfully elegant alternative to caramelized onions. You'll find this condiment at many large grocery stores or online retailers, but you can also turn fresh figs into shelf-stable fig jam with ease.
First up, you'll need to slice the figs into quarters. Next, add them to a saucepan with some water, and let them simmer for five minutes. Stir in sugar and lemon juice, then boil the mixture rapidly, stirring frequently for another five minutes or so. The jam can then be cooled and transferred to sterilized jars. When it comes to building your steak sandwich, try combining the fig jam with some slices of brie cheese (melted if you're going for a gooey texture), and a dollop of mustard to contrast that fruity sweetness.
Mushroom pâté
Bring gourmet vibes to your steak sandwich with a simple spread of earthy mushroom pâté. This elegant ingredient is packed with umami flavor and has an irresistibly smooth, creamy texture. Whether store-bought or homemade, it's sure to amp up the savory depth of your meaty creation, and you can totally pair it with other spreads if desired.
Making your own mushroom pâté is actually far easier than you'd think. Simply sauté diced mushrooms and shallots until tender, then add some minced garlic and herbs of your choice. Cook for another few minutes before transferring everything to a food processor and blitzing it up with some ricotta cheese. You should now have a gorgeous, smooth pâté. After half an hour or so in the fridge, the pâté will have thickened up slightly, and now it's ready for spreading.
Try complementing your mushroom pâté with a dollop of garlic aioli or even some zesty chimichurri, to bring some aromatic brightness to the sandwich. It would also taste great with crunchy pickled red onions or sweet roasted red peppers.
Truffle mayo
Continuing with the luxurious theme, we have truffle mayo — a deliciously earthy take on the classic condiment. You'll find this popular flavored mayo in many a large grocery store, with brands like Heinz and Hellmann's offering their own versions. It can also be made by mixing truffle oil into plain mayonnaise. Start with a cup of mayo and a tablespoon of the oil, then adjust to your taste as needed. You could also use finely grated black truffle in place of the oil. Other add-ins like lemon juice and garlic can complement the truffle brilliantly.
Spread the truffle mayo onto your chosen sandwich bread, adding as much or as little as you'd like, then lay the steak on top. As always, there's plenty of room to get creative with other toppings, such as sautéed mushrooms, sliced avocado, or crispy bacon strips for the ultimate savory, meaty mashup. To build a more complex flavor profile, you could even pair the truffle mayo with a tangier spread, such as Dijon mustard or horseradish sauce.
Guacamole
A favorite for spooning atop an array of Mexican-inspired dishes, guacamole is loved for its creamy texture and zingy taste. Try adding this spread to your next steak sandwich, and we guarantee you'll be impressed. If you can, always opt for a homemade guacamole, as the flavor and texture will most definitely beat that of a store-bought version. Just mash ripe avocados, then stir in lime juice, minced garlic, diced tomato, onion, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper to taste, plus a pinch of cayenne pepper or paprika if desired.
You'll find that guacamole introduces a satisfying cooling element to the sandwich, and you can intensify its creaminess with a dollop of sour cream or lime crema. With these flavorful spreads as a base, you could then bring in some spicy ingredients, such as pickled jalapeños or a drizzle of hot sauce. Marinating the steak in your favorite spicy sauce before cooking it is also another great option.