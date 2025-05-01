14 Delicious Spreads To Add To Your Steak Sandwich

When whipping up a steak sandwich, there's a lot to consider. Which cut of meat will yield the most tender, flavorful results? What selection of toppings will pair best with the juicy meat? Soft, sliced bread, or a crusty baguette? However you like to enjoy this meaty lunchtime bite, there's one thing you shouldn't be sleeping on: your choice of spread.

Adding a generous dollop of a creamy, tangy, or sweet spread to your steak sandwich is the perfect way to elevate it in an instant, with minimal effort. The basic meat-filled sandwich serves as a surprisingly versatile canvas for a wide array of different spread options, each of which can enhance its overall flavor in a slightly different way. If good old mayo or ketchup are your go-to, we're not judging, but it might be time to explore some delicious new ideas. In the line-up below, we've got a spread for every occasion. Whether you fancy something light or indulgent, subtle or bold, or perhaps want to add a touch of sophistication to your meal, these simple but transformative additions will not disappoint. So, let's find out how to pick a spread for a truly unforgettable steak sandwich.