14 Toppings That Will Elevate Your Steak Sandwich

Steak sandwiches are pretty great in their own right. Even in their simplest form, the combination of juicy, tender steak and soft, pillowy bread is something that feels somewhat indulgent, no matter how it is enjoyed. However, there's no doubt that, even though steak sandwiches are pretty good as-is, they more often than not benefit from the addition of toppings. Popular choices include ingredients like cheese, tomatoes, and leafy greens, as well as whatever you might happen to have on hand if you're making a sandwich with leftover steak and aren't looking specifically to create something gourmet. While there's nothing inherently wrong with these options, there's also a much wider range of topping possibilities that can transform your steak sandwich from tasty, but humble, comfort food into something truly luxurious.

From adding a little invigorating heat and switching up the texture, to providing that gourmet feel, there is an array of delicious and unique toppings that you can use to upgrade your sandwich — many of which you likely already have in your kitchen. So whether you're just looking to take things up a notch, or are interested in getting a little more creative, these toppings are sure to bring a new lease of life to this well-loved (and deserving of a little extra effort) dish.