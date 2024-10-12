14 Toppings That Will Elevate Your Steak Sandwich
Steak sandwiches are pretty great in their own right. Even in their simplest form, the combination of juicy, tender steak and soft, pillowy bread is something that feels somewhat indulgent, no matter how it is enjoyed. However, there's no doubt that, even though steak sandwiches are pretty good as-is, they more often than not benefit from the addition of toppings. Popular choices include ingredients like cheese, tomatoes, and leafy greens, as well as whatever you might happen to have on hand if you're making a sandwich with leftover steak and aren't looking specifically to create something gourmet. While there's nothing inherently wrong with these options, there's also a much wider range of topping possibilities that can transform your steak sandwich from tasty, but humble, comfort food into something truly luxurious.
From adding a little invigorating heat and switching up the texture, to providing that gourmet feel, there is an array of delicious and unique toppings that you can use to upgrade your sandwich — many of which you likely already have in your kitchen. So whether you're just looking to take things up a notch, or are interested in getting a little more creative, these toppings are sure to bring a new lease of life to this well-loved (and deserving of a little extra effort) dish.
Caramelized onions
There's no doubt that the delicious and decadent taste and texture of caramelized onions make them a wonderful addition to an array of dishes. Yet, there's something about their rich and perfectly balanced sweet and savory flavor that makes them the ideal accompaniment for the juicy and robust taste of steak. Indeed, the combination of the two unctuous ingredients can transform a simple steak sandwich into something more luxurious, with an undeniable gourmet feel, while the subtle acidity of the onions ensures that things do not become too heavy.
When it comes to achieving perfect caramelized onions, patience is key. Once sliced onions are given a quick cooking over a medium-high heat with a tablespoon or so of oil or butter, you'll want to turn the heat down and cook them gently for around 45 minutes, stirring constantly to ensure they don't burn. Once your onions are shiny and deep golden-brown, they're ready to use, and can be finished off with an optional splash of balsamic or a sprinkle of extra sugar to heighten their flavor further.
Roasted red peppers
Roasted red peppers are an ingredient that you should arguably always have in your kitchen, thanks to their smoky sweetness and beautifully tender texture. These versatile and vibrant vegetables add an irresistible depth to steak sandwiches. The peppers' zesty sweetness complements the savoriness of the meat, while the refreshing sharpness helps to cut through excess richness for an overall well-rounded and balanced flavor profile. Their charred, earthy exteriors help to create a coherent bite that plays off the smokiness and woodiness of grilled steak, while their juicy and sharp interiors provide an invigorating contrast. This topping will make your sandwich feel indulgent but won't leave you feeling groggy.
You can buy jars of roasted red peppers, which is a sure-fire way to ensure that you always have some on-hand to add an extra dimension of flavor (and an attractive pop of color) to your steak sandwiches. But, roasting red bell peppers yourself opens up the possibility to imbue them with even more flavor. Consider marinating your peppers in a rich barbecue sauce before roasting them, drizzle a little honey over them to enhance their sweetness, or toss them in an infused oil or herb mix of your choice to adapt them to your needs and make your sandwich truly unique.
Brie
Brie is an excellent topping that will make your sandwich more indulgent. The cheese adds a layer of creaminess to steak sandwiches that takes them to the next level. Plus, it melts wonderfully to create a gooey richness. Now, it's no secret that cheese and steak pair incredibly well, as evidenced by the popularity of Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. However, such steak sandwiches are typically made using provolone cheese. Brie offers a refined twist that can take your sandwich from comfort food to something that feels a little more gourmet. Indeed, where other cheeses add a sharp tang, Brie adds a buttery creaminess and luxurious, velvety texture.
If you haven't cooked with Brie before, you may be surprised by how quickly and effortlessly it melts. It generally requires less heat and less time than other types of cheese to become silky smooth and creamy. As such, if the meat on your steak sandwich is still warm, this should be enough to melt a few slices of brie. That way, you likely won't need to place your sandwich in the oven or on the grill to finish it off. Reducing the amount of time over the heat will also ensure that your steak stays super moist and perfectly juicy.
Blue cheese
While Brie delivers creaminess, blue cheese should be your go-to if you're looking to elevate your steak sandwich by bringing bold and intense flavors into the mix. Although it can be somewhat polarizing and has an acquired taste, there's no doubt that blue cheese is perfectly suited to match the rich meatiness of steak. Its tangy and sharp notes balance out the heartiness of steak while adding its own delectable aroma. Though it's a particularly good choice for those who enjoy its strong and distinctive taste, blue cheese's ability to complement and counterbalance the nuances of succulent steak make it a perfectly suitable choice for even those who are not quite as appreciative of its pungency.
Moreover, the texture of blue cheese, a delightful combination of crumbliness and creaminess, renders it the ideal steak sandwich topping. As the cheese melts over the steak, certain pieces should, at least in part, retain their shape, for little bursts of flavor that make every bite slightly different and texturally interesting.
Avocado
Avocados deserve a place in your steak sandwich because they offer a silky and buttery texture and a touch of freshness. Their creamy consistency and mild flavor mean that they not only pair well with the succulence and robustness of steak, but also with an array of various other sandwich toppings, flavors, and seasonings. This makes avocados one of the most versatile and widely-applicable additions for your sandwich.
Not only this, but avocados are also incredibly versatile when it comes to their preparation, and they can be added to steak sandwiches in different forms to suit personal taste, other ingredients, or as a means of providing additional moisture. Simply slicing up an avocado and stacking the slices on top of your meat is a great way to add an extra layer of creaminess while still ensuring a satisfying bite. Smashed avocado, on the other hand, melds beautifully with steak for a truly indulgent mouthfeel; it may be particularly useful if you are using lean meat. Alternatively, seasoning your avocado and flavoring it with optional additions, such as chili powder or paprika, before mashing it is an excellent way to use the fruit to bring a tasty, Mexican-inspired twist to your steak sandwich.
Sautéed mushrooms
Mushrooms, which pack an umami punch and a delightfully chewy, almost meaty, texture, are an excellent companion for steak. While there are multiple ways to prepare them, sauteed mushrooms, which boast a delectable juiciness, are arguably among the best. Cooking mushrooms in this way is an excellent means of getting the most out of these tasty little morsels of flavor, especially when sauteed in a heavenly mix of wine, garlic, and butter.
Sautéed mushrooms have a hint of subtle caramelization and deeply embedded flavor, which makes for tender and tasty topping to steak sandwiches that is hard to replicate. Moreover, their taste can be customized based on what you cook them with. Herbs like sage, thyme, or rosemary enhance their earthiness and help to imbue your steak with some of this aroma, while bolder additions, such as chili or soy sauce, can help to bring a whole new lease of life to your sandwich.
Pickled red onions
Thanks to their delectable crunch, sweet tanginess, and inviting color, pickled red onions prove themselves to be somewhat of a culinary all-rounder, with an array of uses in a variety of dishes. Among the best of these applications is serving as a sharp and crispy topping for sandwiches, particularly ones made with steak. Their satisfying bite and piquant acidity help to counterbalance excess richness, making even the meatiest and most stacked steak sandwiches a little more palatable. The onions also provide an intriguing contrast against the tenderness of the steak.
The ease of preparing pickled red onions makes considering them as a topping for your steak sandwich all the more logical. At the most basic level, all you need to pickle onions is a solution made from water, sugar, salt, and vinegar. Allow for the sliced onions to saturate in the acidic liquid for at least an hour. The result will be crunchy onion slices that boast the perfect combination of sweet, sour, and salty flavors. But, you can, of course, customize their flavor by seasoning your brine with various herbs and spices or swapping your sweetener for more a nuanced option, like honey or maple syrup.
Chimichurri sauce
Chimichurri, an herby sauce that originated in South America, is made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, and a ton of herbs. It's often enjoyed alongside grilled meats, so it's easy to understand why this flavorful sauce makes for the ideal addition to steak sandwiches. Chimichurri's bright and herbaceous vibrancy instantly elevates the flavor of the steak, while also providing additional moisture, flavor nuance, and an inviting pop of color to the sandwich.
Making chimichurri at home is also very simple; it requires no more than 15 minutes of prep time and no heat at all. Simply combine your fresh ingredients (dried herbs will also work in a pinch if you don't have fresh on hand) and mix them into the olive oil before seasoning it to taste. After preparing the sauce, you ideally want to leave it to sit for a short while at room temperature to allow the flavors to develop and meld together as much as possible before using it.
Grilled pineapple
Grilled fruit brings a delightful sweetness and smokiness that arguably bodes well for any dish, and steak sandwiches are by no means an exception. The caramelization that occurs during the grilling process, resulting in a heightened level of sweetness and the formation of irresistible crisp, charred edges, enhances the natural flavors of fruit and prompts an inviting contrast when the fruit is paired with salty, juicy steak. Though several fruits are no doubt suited to this purpose, grilled pineapples are arguably the top choice because they can effortlessly cut through the richness of steak.
Indeed, the juicy, sumptuously sweet taste of pineapple provides a refreshing complement to the heartiness of the steak. The fruit's lightly smoky and earthy undertones also make each bite unique. A pinch of cinnamon or brown sugar may also help to elevate the caramelization process, resulting in an even sweeter, lightly-spiced, and warming result. Or, to completely revitalize the taste of your steak sandwich, consider marinating your steak in an aromatic and tangy sauce, such as teriyaki or hoisin, beforehand. The richness and sweet-umami balance of these nuanced sauces lend themselves particularly well to the vibrancy of the pineapple. Combining the fruit and the sauce in your steak sandwich is sure to result in a whole new, and incredibly tasty, variation.
Crispy bacon
Crispy bacon is somewhat of a classic topping choice but is nonetheless deserving of recognition. After all, it rarely disappoints. Its salty, smoky, and woody flavor feels so at home on a steak sandwich that it likely comes as little surprise that there are some steak sandwiches that call for bacon, including one called chivito. Not only is there the delightful juxtaposition between tender, succulent steak and crispy chewy bacon, but there's also an intricate balance of cured and toasty flavors and a rich beefiness. The meat-on-meat pairing may seem a little excessive to some, but the basis of the steak sandwich arguably lends itself well to excess. Thus, if its indulgence you're after, we'd say there's little better than this tasty duo.
And if you're looking to take it one step further, consider giving your bacon a maple syrup or brown sugar glaze before cooking it. Maple bacon lends an extra dimension of sweetness that heightens the contrast and adds a deliciously sugary, floral note, resulting in an even more nuanced steak sandwich.
Sriracha
Sriracha has proved itself to be a highly versatile sauce; it delivers a notable upgrade to whatever it is paired with without overpowering any pre-existing flavors. Plus, it's flavor profile is a unique and perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy notes. Sriracha provides a touch of heat to your steak sandwich that perks things up significantly, which is particularly useful if your sandwich is feeling quite rich or meat-heavy. At the same time, its subtle sweetness, combined with its garlicky and lightly-acidic tanginess, helps to readdress the balance of flavors and ensures that the taste of the steak does not become shrouded in spice, but rather receives a tasty kick.
You can, of course, adjust the intensity of the flavor by altering how much sriracha you put on your sandwich. A small drizzle or a light spread will be enough to imbue other toppings with the sauce's signature piquant flavor, while a more generous helping will better suit those who want the taste at the forefront of the sandwich. If you're looking to harness some of the sriracha's unique flavor but want to keep things mild, or are simply after a different style of condiment, consider mixing it with mayonnaise and using the sauce on your sandwich. The creaminess of the mayonnaise combined with the spice and vibrancy of sriracha create a heavenly spread that's creamy and unctuous — with a milder intensity.
Jalapeños
Jalapeños are a fantastic topping choice if you're after something spicy. They not only add heat, but also an inviting crispiness and irresistible burst of flavor that complements juicy, savory steak incredibly well. How you prepare these punchy little peppers for your steak sandwich is entirely based on personal preference. Since they'll likely offer maximum impact when eaten fresh, you can simply dice them into your desired size and sprinkle them over the rest of your toppings. It's a crispy addition that will offer a satisfying bite. Alternatively, pickled or roasted variations offer their own unique tastes and textures; it's easy to customize the level of heat and find a consistency that suits your tastes.
Jalapeños pair particularly well with tangy cheeses like cheddar or Monterey Jack. While the tanginess of sharp cheese complements the savoriness of the steak, the acidity and spice of the jalapeños helps to alleviate any excess richness. Meanwhile, the creaminess offered by the cheese as it melts helps to rebalance the sandwich and keep things mellow and pleasant.
Fried egg
Who says you can't have a steak sandwich for breakfast? Steak and eggs are a beloved brunch combo, so if adding a fried egg to your steak sandwich is all that's necessary to validate it as a breakfast food, let this be your sign to do so. Regardless of when you choose to eat it, there's no doubt that a fried egg is an optimal choice when it comes to upgrading your steak sandwich. A fried egg is the ultimate culinary multitasker; it adds flavor, texture, and an irresistible runny yolk that simply takes everything up a notch, making it a no-brainer topping for your steak sandwich.
The richness of a fried egg, which culminates when the yolk bursts and coats everything surrounding it in a creamy and salty coating, is well-suited for a steak sandwich. When a bite is taken and the yolk bursts, all the other toppings are enveloped in its velvety goodness. Meanwhile, the crispy edges of the egg white provide additional texture and complement the tenderness of the meat. Even without a runny egg yolk though, this remains a tasty combination. The mellow, buttery taste of the fried egg enhances the rich meatiness of steak without detracting from it, and soft whites provide a sumptuous, cushiony feel that brings together the textures in the sandwich beautifully. In other words, you'll still reap the benefits of this addition even if you're partial to an over-easy egg.
Crispy fried onions
If you're unfamiliar with crispy fried onions, let this be your sign to go and buy a package immediately. These salty, crunchy morsels are incredibly versatile and a must-have in your pantry; you can top your salads with them, stir them into mashed potatoes, or even sprinkle them on roasted vegetables. And when it comes to garnishing a steak sandwich, few ingredients are able to offer such a simple but delicious upgrade. Their bite-sized crunch provides a delicious crispy layer when sprinkled directly over your meat, but they also retain their crispiness well when combined with other ingredients, such as melted cheese or creamy avocado. The onions offer an additional textural dimension, regardless of where in the sandwich they are added.
The crispy onions are ready-to-use straight from the package, which makes them one of the simplest ways to upgrade your steak sandwich. The crispy onions will offer the perfect hint of nuanced roasted onion flavor and an irresistible crunch.