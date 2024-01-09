Add Brie To Your Next Steak Sandwich For A Creamy, Dreamy Twist

As most fans of fromage can agree, just about any meal can be made better with the addition of cheese. From soups to salads to sandwiches, a slice or sprinkling of the delicious dairy component provides an instant edible upgrade in terms of both taste and texture. Better yet, it's incredibly easy to mix and match different varieties of cheeses in dishes that call for the ingredient in order to experiment with unexpected flavors and food pairings. Case in point? You can shake up your next steak sandwich by topping it with some decadently creamy Brie cheese.

After all, if you've ever had a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, you know that tender and juicy pieces of steak pair perfectly with ooey-gooey melted cheese. But while authentic versions of the regional dish typically use slices of American cheese, provolone cheese, or a generous spritz of Cheez Whiz, Brie cheese makes an ideal substitute and adds a little French flair to your sandwich to boot.

Even if you're not whipping up what would be considered a traditional Philly cheesesteak with all the fixin's (such as sautéed onions and peppers), beef and Brie make wonderful bedfellows when put together in any iteration. Whether you're sizzling up a ribeye for dinner or repurposing steak leftovers, take our advice and top it with Brie between some crispy pieces of bread, and you'll be left with a hearty, creamy, and cheesy sandwich.