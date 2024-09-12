Grilled Pineapples Are Perfect For Cutting The Richness Of Steak

Pineapples make the perfect grilled fruit; they're juicy and tart, and the caramelized sugars on the outside paired with the beautiful grill marks and char are everything you could want from grilled fresh fruit. Yes, emphasis on fresh fruit here, as we've already found fresh pineapple to be best for grilling, and you won't want to settle for the stuff that comes in a can. While quite delicious on their own, these charred chunks of sweetness can serve as one of the best companions to another grilling classic: steak.

Steak can be tricky to work with on the grill (don't worry, we've got you covered with some essential tips from Hugh Acheson on how to grill steak), and it often gets put into a box with the usual suspects: onions, mushrooms, compound butter, etc. given the richness that comes with it. The caramelized fat and savory crust that forms on a steak is often super rich, begging for something hearty to stand up to it. If you're looking for something that cuts the richness of your steak, try incorporating grilled pineapple somewhere in your process to truly wow your taste buds. This doesn't just mean throwing a couple of chunks of grilled pineapple onto your finished steak and calling it a day. In fact, there are many ways to use pineapples to enhance your steak overall, all while cutting through some of that richness to yield a tender, bright, and flavorful cut of meat.