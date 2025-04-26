The Aldi Bread That Deserves A Spot In Your Grocery Cart Every Time
Aldi is a beloved discount grocery store with some of the cheapest packaged foods, including foods you can find for $1 or less. When it comes to bread, Aldi's packaged bread aisle is as diverse as they come. We tasted and ranked 16 Aldi breads and found that the Specially Selected Naan Flatbread is a must-have in your grocery cart.
We based our ranking on criteria including overall flavor, texture, and versatility, for which the naan easily achieved a top spot. The bubbly, charred exterior gave this naan the traditional tandoor-baked look, with a bouncy, stretchy, yet sturdy texture that dazzled us with every bite. The buttery flavor with a slightly yogurt-like tangy finish was even better! But the winning factor was the naan bread's versatility. Where the conventional types of bread we sampled could be used for sandwiches or toast, the Specially Selected Naan Flatbread can be used in many creative ways; Whether it's to sop up saucy Indian dishes, serve as pizza crust, or cut into sandwich halves for your next grilled cheese, naan has way more potential than its competitors. Plus, you can also find Specially Selected Naan in garlic flavor, which we are excited to try next!
More glowing reviews on Aldi's Naan Flatbread
Aldi customers took to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Reddit to give glowing reviews of the Specially Selected Naan Flatbread that matched our own. A food review on YouTube described the naan flatbread as doughy, chewy, and buttery with a lightness from all the air bubbles strewn throughout. A Reddit thread praised how delicious Aldi's naan is while also stating that it's the best value because you get twice as much as other grocery competitors. An Instagram review of Aldi's naan called it light, soft, and as good as any authentic Indian restaurant.
One Facebook poster in the cleverly named Aldi Aisle of Shame Community swears by Aldi Naan to make personal pizzas. They received a whopping 385 responses that provided infinite ways other naan lovers use Aldi's beloved product, which is yet another testament to its versatility. We drew plenty of great ideas from the comments that incorporate Tasting Table recipes. For example, you can enjoy naan instead of pita with any number of our hummus recipes. It'd also taste delicious as a wrap for a chicken caesar salad or these portobello gyros. Other ideas included brushing the naan with olive oil, adding everything bagel seasoning, and toasting it to enjoy like a light bagel with cream cheese.