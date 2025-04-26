The Aldi Bread That Deserves A Spot In Your Grocery Cart Every Time

Aldi is a beloved discount grocery store with some of the cheapest packaged foods, including foods you can find for $1 or less. When it comes to bread, Aldi's packaged bread aisle is as diverse as they come. We tasted and ranked 16 Aldi breads and found that the Specially Selected Naan Flatbread is a must-have in your grocery cart.

We based our ranking on criteria including overall flavor, texture, and versatility, for which the naan easily achieved a top spot. The bubbly, charred exterior gave this naan the traditional tandoor-baked look, with a bouncy, stretchy, yet sturdy texture that dazzled us with every bite. The buttery flavor with a slightly yogurt-like tangy finish was even better! But the winning factor was the naan bread's versatility. Where the conventional types of bread we sampled could be used for sandwiches or toast, the Specially Selected Naan Flatbread can be used in many creative ways; Whether it's to sop up saucy Indian dishes, serve as pizza crust, or cut into sandwich halves for your next grilled cheese, naan has way more potential than its competitors. Plus, you can also find Specially Selected Naan in garlic flavor, which we are excited to try next!