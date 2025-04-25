How To Make Tortilla Chips In The Air Fryer With Almost No Effort

Like most chips, tortilla chips are one of those delightfully crunchy snacks you just can't seem to put down — one minute they're there, and the next, they're gone. But if that tortilla chip craving hits you and you find yourself without a bag, there is a way to make them with almost no effort. That, of course, calls for your air fryer. As long as you have some tortillas to spare, all you need to do is cut them into triangles, spray them with some cooking spray, and put them in the air fryer. Air fry them at 350 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit for four to six minutes — flipping or tossing the basket halfway through — until they're crispy and golden brown, and you have tortilla chips in an instant.

While the point here is to make your own tortilla chips with almost no effort, there are some things you'll want to consider — the biggest being the type of tortilla person you are. Either common chip option, whether it be white or yellow corn tortillas or flour, will work with this air fryer hack, but no matter what option you go with, you'll want to pick a brand of tortillas with the shortest ingredient list. Tasting Table taste testers ranked the 12 best store-bought tortillas, but if you're in a pinch and using what you have on hand, keep in mind that additional fats or dough conditions may take a bit longer to crisp up. It's also important that you remember to toss or flip your chips partway through frying.