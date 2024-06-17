How To Know If You Should Use Corn Or Flour Tortillas

Tortillas are the backbone of most Mexican cooking, and they also present us with one of the most difficult questions a taco-lover can face: Flour or corn. Of course, both of these choices can be delicious, especially when they are freshly made, and like most things it comes down to personal preference. But there is also a certain unavoidable judgment when we make our choices, where we can't help but feel like we're doing it wrong. Some of this is pretty baseless, like the idea that corn tortillas are "more authentic" than flour, but some of these ideas come from concerns over utility, flavor, and the regional customs behind certain dishes. But if you can get a good grasp on those subjects, you can make your tortilla choices with confidence.

The biggest distinction to help you choose flour or corn tortillas is regional. Both styles are integral to Mexican cooking, but where they are popular is determined largely by geography. Despite the fact that corn tortillas predate flour, corn is more suited to the wetter central and southern regions of the country, while wheat grows well in the arid north. Those northern Mexican traditions are what influenced Tex-Mex and the American Southwest. So that's your first hint. If you are eating something associated with northern Mexico or Tex-Mex, sizzling steak fajitas for example, flour is usually the way to go.