These Are Kroger's Biggest Food Recalls In History

Most major supermarkets have dealt with a food recall or two at some point — sometimes a whole slew of them — and Kroger is no exception. Some of the biggest food recalls in Kroger's history overlap with those of other major retailers due to the sheer scale of food corporations and their vast distribution reach. As one of the largest supermarket chains in the U.S., Kroger stays competitive with its private label brands. Yet even those brands are not immune from sloppy practices at suppliers' facilities where faulty equipment or packaging can lead to bacterial contamination, resulting in a rise of foodborne illness.

Bacteria like salmonella, listeria, and E. coli can cause multiple symptoms ranging from mild to severe, typically presenting with gastrointestinal distress. In vulnerable groups, such as the very young, elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, symptoms of foodborne illness can escalate, requiring medical attention. From one of the costliest food recalls in history to one of the largest by volume, several Kroger recalls have been linked to hundreds of illnesses and multiple deaths.