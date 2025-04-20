This Swedish Candy Fails On The Flavor Front

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you might be familiar with Swedish meatballs and cardamom buns, Swedish candy is also a huge part of Sweden's culinary and social culture. It's even gaining traction with U.S. candy lovers for having fewer preservatives, less artificial coloring, and more vegan-friendly ingredients — all things that make Swedish candy different from American candy. While chocolate is consumed in Sweden, most Swedish candy encompasses a wide variety of colorful, sweet, and sour gummies. Tasting Table imported, tasted, and ranked 21 popular Swedish candies to see what the hype was all about.

And, while many of the Swedish candies lived up to the Swedish candy craze, one candy decidedly failed on the flavor front. We ranked Haribo Nappar as the absolute worst popular Swedish candy. Haribo is a German-born company that offers plenty of delicious flavors and whimsical shapes in products including Happy Cola, Berry Clouds, Goldbears, and Happy Cherries, all of which appear in a separate and exclusive ranking of popular Haribo gummy candies. Meaning "pacifier" in Swedish, the Nappar candies are shaped like pacifiers and come in various fruit, marshmallow, and cola flavors.

The Haribo Nappar flavor chosen for this tasting was licorice, and it was decidedly not the right flavor to choose. The licorice flavor was not only intense, but oddly salty. A salty, herbal licorice taste on top of an excessively sticky texture was difficult to process. The taste tester could only stomach one jet black Haribo Nappar before happily moving on to the next type of candy. If you're a licorice lover, there are numerous other Swedish candies that received glowing reviews.