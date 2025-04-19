The One Flavor Swirl We'll Never Order In Dunkin' Coffee Again

To swirl, or not to swirl. At Dunkin', that is the question. Coffee-lovers jonesing for something sweet turn to Dunkin's flavor swirls (not to be confused with flavor shots) – the thick, luscious, creamy additions that add sweetness and flavor to any drink on the Dunkin' menu. We're all about getting your coffee order exactly how you like it, but if we could offer one pearl (or coffee cherry) of advice, it'd be to steer clear of Dunkin's brown sugar syrup, which came in last place in our ranking of seven Dunkin' flavor swirls.

As we noted, while Dunkin's brown sugar syrup certainly delivered on sweetness, "it didn't have the depth of flavor that brown sugar has. Instead, it just tasted like white sugar." This flavor might be Dunkin's would-be appeal to fans of Starbucks' popular iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso craft beverages. Alas, while we prefer Dunkin's macchiatos to Starbucks', and we think Dunkin's nitro cold brew reigns supreme, the chain's brown sugar flavor swirl misses the mark. Whether or not it's a failed attempt to poach existing brown sugar coffee fans, this flavor swirl simply doesn't hit. "The key difference between brown and white sugar is that the former contains molasses," we said. "I don't know if Dunkin' used very little molasses or omitted it completely, but, in a blind test, I would have thought this drink was cold brew and simple syrup mixed together."