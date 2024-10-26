Can You Add Dunkin's Marshmallow Ube Swirl To Any Drink?

The purple yam has been celebrated for its naturally sweet, nutty, vanilla taste, yet until relatively recently, foodies would be hard-pressed to spot ube on mainstream menus. Now, ube lattes are having something of a moment, and the ingredient is being used to create a kaleidoscope of violet-colored treats, including Dunkin's new purple-hued Potion Macchiato.

Dunkin's Halloween-specific addition to its autumnal bevy lineup, the Potion Macchiato is layered with marshmallow ube swirl, whole milk, and espresso, and is available hot or iced. The result is a sweet (but not too sweet) purple and rich dark brown colored sipper packed with ube flavor. Whether Dunkin's swirl is made with ube extract or ube powder is unclear, but one thing is certain: It doesn't just have to be in the new macchiato (which isn't actually a "true" macchiato, for the record, but we digress ...) Fans can add the new marshmallow ube swirl to any drink of their choice. Note that there doesn't appear to be an option to add the swirl to other drinks via Dunkin's online menu, however, fans swinging through the drive-thru or walking into a location should be able to request it by name.

