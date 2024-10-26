Can You Add Dunkin's Marshmallow Ube Swirl To Any Drink?
The purple yam has been celebrated for its naturally sweet, nutty, vanilla taste, yet until relatively recently, foodies would be hard-pressed to spot ube on mainstream menus. Now, ube lattes are having something of a moment, and the ingredient is being used to create a kaleidoscope of violet-colored treats, including Dunkin's new purple-hued Potion Macchiato.
Dunkin's Halloween-specific addition to its autumnal bevy lineup, the Potion Macchiato is layered with marshmallow ube swirl, whole milk, and espresso, and is available hot or iced. The result is a sweet (but not too sweet) purple and rich dark brown colored sipper packed with ube flavor. Whether Dunkin's swirl is made with ube extract or ube powder is unclear, but one thing is certain: It doesn't just have to be in the new macchiato (which isn't actually a "true" macchiato, for the record, but we digress ...) Fans can add the new marshmallow ube swirl to any drink of their choice. Note that there doesn't appear to be an option to add the swirl to other drinks via Dunkin's online menu, however, fans swinging through the drive-thru or walking into a location should be able to request it by name.
Hooray hooray, fans can ube their way
Unlike Dunkin's syrup-like flavor shots, its swirls are thick, creamy, and rich. They come in a pump bottle for easy dispensing into (hooray!) any drink, not just the Potion Macchiato. Just as customers can add a shot of butter pecan to their drip coffees, fans can customize their drinks using the new marshmallow ube flavor swirl — while it lasts. The ingredient (at least for now) is only available for a limited time as part of the chain's fall menu. According to an official press release by the company, the Potion Macchiato was inspired by the Pink Velvet Macchiato (which returned to menus earlier this year) and the desire to branch out beyond the predictable orange-tinted color palette of most seasonal fall food offerings.
One fan took to Reddit to share their affinity for the new marshmallow ube swirl, posting: "It's become my go to!! I definitely wish the ube flavor was more prominent but I can definitely taste the marshmallow ... I personally hate super sweet coffee and I really like to taste the coffee in the drink." Indeed, the marshmallow ube's subtlety seems to be abundantly praised. Other fans of the new swirl sounded off in the comments section about their favorite ways to use it, like adding it to their regular hot drip coffees, cold brews, and matcha lattes. We would pair our ube drink with a sour cream donut (an unsung classic but still our favorite donut in Dunkin's collection).