12 Cocktail Mixers To Avoid Adding To Bourbon

Bourbon is one of America's most beloved spirits, often praised for its complex character dominated by caramel, vanilla, and oak that's developed during years of patient aging in oak barrels. This distinctive whiskey has earned its place in classic cocktails such as old fashioned and Manhattan, where its robust flavor profile shines.

While it is incredibly versatile and there are many mixers that pair well with bourbon – like ginger ale, cola, or a splash of water — some pairings can mask or clash with this fine-tuned spirit. As distillers put significant time and effort into creating distinctive flavor profiles through careful production methods and aging, mixing bourbon with ingredients that interfere with these flavors means you won't get to experience the best qualities that make bourbon what it is.

As home bartending continues to surge in popularity, we might see more of these experimental combinations that don't show bourbon's best qualities. To help prevent that, as a food journalist with plenty of experience in the beverage industry — particularly in pairing different spirits and mixers, I'll guide you through the mixers that generally don't play well with bourbon.