12 Foods That You Think Are Dairy-Free But Aren't

There are multiple reasons why dairy-containing foods might not feature in your diet, whether you eat fully plant-based, are lactose intolerant, or suffer from an allergy. And, those in the dairy-free community will know that eliminating such foods isn't as straightforward as it first seems. Following a dairy-free diet doesn't simply mean avoiding milk, butter, cream, and cheese. In fact, there are countless products that contain dairy. Some of these are more obvious, such as decadent pre-made cakes and pastries, milk chocolate bars, and creamy soups. But, when browsing products at the store, checking the labels is always recommended, because dairy can also be hiding in some rather surprising places.

From popular snacks and breakfast foods to common fridge staples, dairy has found its way into just about every grocery store aisle, where it often serves as a vital contributor to a product's taste and texture. In the United States, any item that contains milk is required by law to state this on the label, so this is generally easy to spot. However, other ingredients such as whey, ghee, and casein should also be avoided.

If you're newly navigating the world of dairy-free eating, we're here to help. Below are 12 everyday products in which dairy often lurks. These products don't always have to be avoided completely because there will be exceptions to the rule, but we simply recommend exercising vigilance when taking your pick from the various brands available at the store. So, let's take a look at some of the most unexpected dairy-laden foods on the market.