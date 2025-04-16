12 Ways To Give Your Nespresso Latte A Fresh Spring Twist

Maybe you're already a fan of a classic matcha latte, but have you ever heard of a "dirty matcha" before? The concept is simple: matcha, milk, and a shot (or maybe a few shots) of your favorite espresso. Truthfully, there aren't many coffees that don't go well with matcha. Though matcha itself is quite grassy and herbal-tasting, even fruitier and more floral coffees bring a brightness and sweetness to the tea that's hard not to love.

This is one of the most straightforward ways to add a little spring pizazz to your morning Nespresso. Matcha will pair beautifully with virtually any pod — you might want to start out with a medium roast to avoid overwhelming the latte's matcha flavor — and will bring a deliciously refreshing, vegetal taste of the spring season to your coffee. I recommend adding plain, unsweetened matcha powder to your drink. You can sweeten it later on with brown sugar or simple syrup, but traditional matcha truly is best when it comes to flavor.

If you want to layer your latte like a professional, you should try adding your matcha milk first, pouring a little extra milk on top for a gradient color, and then topping the whole drink with your Nespresso (lungo or espresso works best in this case). This will look prettiest with ice, but who says you can't opt for a hot dirty matcha instead? Not the most striking name, perhaps, but delicious all the same.