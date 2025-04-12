You don't want to make a mistake when buying a refrigerator and choose one that is too tall or wide for the opening in your kitchen, do you? Well, you also don't want to make a mistake and buy a garbage disposal that isn't compatible with your setup. According to Kelly Russum, "Most disposals use a standard 3-bolt mount, but some brands have proprietary connections." To make sure that a given model will fit under your sink, he says, "Measure from the sink drain to the outlet pipe to ensure the new unit fits without major plumbing adjustments." Additionally, he recommends making sure you're choosing the correct power source (plug-in vs. hardwired) for your needs. If you don't have an outlet, he recommends hiring an electrician to hardwire the new unit.

Another key compatibility consideration relates to making sure that the garbage disposal you choose is powerful enough. "You should also confirm that the horsepower rating meets your needs (½ HP works for most homes but ¾ or 1 HP is best in my opinion)," says Geno Caccia. The number of people living in your home and the types of food scraps you want the new model to be able to handle can help you make the right choice. If you only want to be able to dispose of a few light fruit and veggie peels and live by yourself or with just one other person, then you might be able to get away with a ⅓ horsepower model.