Review: Old Forester Bottled In Bond Rye Is A Welcome Return To Form

Old Forester is now past its sesquicentennial. (That means it's celebrated its 150th anniversary, bud). This whiskey brand is older than commercially sold bottled bourbon itself ... because Old Forster was the first to sell it. The broad family of Old Forester expressions you can pick up continues to grow as we've seen more and more new fun coming out of the distillery's column still (along with some recent releases that precede its 2017 installation, like the 1924 10-year).

As with any whiskey brand, a new release from Old Forester isn't a guaranteed smash. The Birthday Bourbons, despite their limited availability, aren't always a hit. But the successes outnumber the stumbles, and the sheer number of people who show up to tour the brand's Whiskey Row headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, are testament to how many of these labels become someone's favorite. In search of my own new favorite, I gladly accepted a chance to try Old Forester's new Bottled in Bond Rye, because usually the only way to get your hands on anything from the distillery's 117 Series is to visit said distillery yourself ... usually.

