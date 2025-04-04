When To Use Canned Vs Dried Lentils, And The Best Way To Prep Each

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've written about seven different types of lentils you can buy dried, but canned lentils are a modern miracle of convenience for home cooks. More recently, we consulted an expert to guide us through when to use canned versus dried lentils and the best way to prep each. Abishek Sharma is the chef and restaurateur of Madam Ji Ki Shaadi in New York City where customers can enjoy a nightly tasting menu, the Shaadi Tasting Menu, inspired by Indian weddings.

Chef Sharma told us that the advantages of cooking with dry lentils far outweigh the drawbacks. "While they require a long soak before cooking (which takes long, too), you have more control over the final texture and flavor and they don't have any added preservatives," he said. "Plus, dried lentils are typically cheaper per serving compared to canned lentils."

If you're looking for a cheaper whole ingredient that is much more customizable, dried lentils are ideal, and as Sharma explained, they are "best for slow-cooked dishes where they absorb flavors better, such as stews, curries, and dals." Try our recipes for dal, like this healthy moong dal or this vegan sweet potato dal. This creamy lentil curry calls for dry red lentils while this black lentil soup with tadka or this cabbage and lentil curry soup are essentially stewed curries.

Unlike dried lentils, their canned counterparts have the benefit of being major time savers. "Canned lentils are great for their convenience, as they are ready to use and don't require soaking or a long cooking time," Sharma said. "However, that means they can be mushy and can often contain added salt and preservatives." We supply ways to use canned lentils that can help you avoid a mushy consistency. There are also salt-free and preservative-free options like these Westbrae Natural no-salt organic lentils and preservative-free Fillo's Peruvian lentils. Chef Sharma recommends using canned lentils for "quick salads, dips, and last-minute meals like a fast dal or lentil soup. "