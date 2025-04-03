6 Clever Ways To Use Mozzarella Water In Your Cooking

Cutting down on food waste has never been easier, especially when mozzarella brine is left over. While some mozzarella is packed in water or even oil with aromatics to add tasting notes, most fresh mozzarella is packaged with salt water. The brine helps to preserve the cheese and gives the mild cheese more flavor. But when you consider that brine is simply very salty water, it unlocks so much potential to be used in other recipes.

Salting water is a key step in cooking all kinds of recipes because the salt helps to add flavor to the prepared food. In many cases, using brine to prepare dishes is as easy as replacing some of the water you would use with the brine. While some recipes might feel like a natural swap, you might be surprised at some dishes that can benefit from brine. From a wide variety of breads to a classic Italian dish, keep your brine close at hand.